Long overdue 'Dead or Alive 6' announced

Rejoice, DOA fans!

Dead or Alive 6 has just been announced over on IGN, and it looks good. It promises the classic core fighting gameplay, returning and new fighters and a major graphical facelift, thanks to the game’s new engine.

It’s been years since we had a new installment in the series—there’s been spinoffs and add-ons galore, but the main series has remained untouched since the original 2012 release of Dead or Alive 5. While that game has seen many updates and re-releases, Tecmo has left us hurting for a new installment in the historic fighting game franchise.

Now more than ever, players can feel the might of every punch and kick levied their way with stellar visuals and sound effects (shout-out to the sound design department of fighting games; you don’t get nearly enough credit).

Dead or Alive has come a long way since the release of the original game in 1996, hasn’t it?

Dead or Alive 6 is slated for an early 2019 release and will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Check out the trailer below!