Matt Iseman of 'American Ninja Warrior' and winner of 'The New Celebrity Apprentice' talks about life, work and how to beat Arthritis

Known for being strong, Iseman encourages people to Let's Get a Grip on Arthritis

Matt Iseman, comedian, actor, host of American Ninja Warrior, which returns to NBC on May 30, and winner of season 15 The New Celebrity Apprentice has been using his influence to bring awareness and treatment options to the 54 million Americans living with doctor-diagnosed arthritis.

Iseman, who was trained to be a doctor got is BS from Princeton University and received his M.D. from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, gave up medicine during his residency to focus his attention on his dream to be a comedian and TV host.

When he was 30, he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and won $978,000 for The Arthritis Foundation when he won the New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017.

As May is National Arthritis Awareness Month, he wants to shed light on America's number one disability. In fact, one in four adults has this condition that causes pain and limits mobility. Iseman is working with The Arthritis Foundation to help people treat this, as well as help find a cure.

When not working or helping people with arthritis, he has also performed for our troops as part of many USO tours in Afghanistan, South Korea, Bosnia and Hungary.

Matt Iseman spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about his love of all things Colorado, his professional background, how he got into television, what there is to look forward to in this season of American Ninja Warrior, what he liked best about being on The New Celebrity Apprentice, why he is so vocal in his support for The Arthritis Foundation, what is Let's Get a Grip on Arthritis, where people can get more information and more.

Please see this fun and informative interview here.

Matt Iseman returned to American Ninja Warrior on May 30 and you can learn more about how to beat arthritis here.