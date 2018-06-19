Miranda Sings shades Jake Paul and Erika Costell

YouTube comedy queen Miranda Sings has locked onto Jake Paul and thrown more shade than a California redwood. And she did it with a three-word tweet.

A fan tweeted a photo of Team 10 couple Jake Paul and Erika Costell with the caption “Name a more iconic duo, i’ll [sic] wait!”

Name a more iconic duo, i'll wait! pic.twitter.com/Oh2KKzg1ol — Dan (@hysteriadolan) September 18, 2017

Which prompted Miranda sings to reply with this tweet:

“Me and anyone.” Effective and elegant, like a pearl-handled revolver.

The persona of Miranda Sings, played online by Colleen Ballinger, is hilariously self-centered and believes she is the most talented singer who ever lived, despite never having once found the right key to sing in. She has even schooled Broadway celebrities and pop stars like Ariana Grande and told them to quit their career.

Miranda Sings had made eviscerating people into a comedic art. Jake Paul and Erika Costell were just her latest targets.