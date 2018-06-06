Miss America nixes swimsuits; women no longer judged on outward physical appearance

Miss America 2.0

Gretchen Carlson, Chairwoman of the Miss America Board of Trustees, announced on Tuesday that the iconic pageant will eliminate the swimsuit and evening gown portions from its lineup.

“We have always had talent and scholarship, and we need to message that part of the program better,” said Carlson on Good Morning America, citing the #MeToo movement as a call for change.

The Miss America Organization released a statement detailing the changes made to its program: instead of a swimsuit competition, the contestants will have “a live interactive session with the judges” to highlight the qualities that make them the next Miss America.

The talent portion will remain the same, but the evening gown portion has been overhauled. Contestants are now invited “to outwardly express their self-confidence in evening attire of their choosing.”

The swimsuit portion of the Miss America competition began in 1921 on the Atlantic City, New Jersey Boardwalk where newspapers created the “The Most Beautiful Bathing Girl in America” as a way to bring crowds and increase circulation. In the midst of the Women's Liberation Movement, it was controversial even back then.

Almost 100 years later, Miss America is finally rebranding itself as a competition instead of a pageant.

“We are no longer a pageant,” said Carlson. “Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent and empowerment.”

