Missy Elliott reveals collaboration with Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, Billboard Music Awards

Details for Sweetener are slowly revealed as the release date is about a month away.

Another major detail for Ariana Grande's fourth album has been revealed, which includes rapper and R&B singer Missy Elliott.

After sharing that she worked with Pharrell Williams and Nicki Minaj on Sweetener, Grande revealed Missy Elliott wrote one of her songs. We don't know which song just yet.

When a fan asked the 24-year-old how many collaborations she had on the album, she said three. Elliott confirmed the revelation on Twitter, saying she was "humbly grateful" to have worked with Ariana Grande.

During Grande's interview with The Fader, she said Missy Elliott collaborated with her on a song titled "Borderline." It's an experience Ariana Grande had hoped for since she was younger and dancing in her room to Elliott's music.

Grande ended up working with Dave Meyers, who directed Missy Elliott's music videos, for “No Tears Left To Cry.”

Are you excited for Ariana's Sweetener?

