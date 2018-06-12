MUST WATCH: Shawn Mendes' 'Nervous' music video

Shawn Mendes' "Nervous" music video is full of big smiles and a clear white background.

If you haven't seen the "Nervous" music video yet, you should! Just weeks after the release of his No. 1 album, Shawn Mendes has premiered the music video for "Nervous."

RELATED: Shawn Mendes returns to #1 on Billboard Artist 100 chart

The video begins with Mendes sitting on a guitar case and playing the guitar. The frame switches back and forth with scenes of him looking into the camera while model Lilliya Scarlett touches him from head to chest.

The video was directed by Eli Russell Linnetz, who previously worked on Kanye West's "Fade" music video.

Mendes teased the release this morning on Instagram.

Mendes co-wrote "Nervous" with Scott Harris and Julia Michaels, and it has already been streamed on Spotify over 23 million times. It's currently #13 on Trending on Youtube.

Watch the video here:

What did you think of the music video for the newest single?!