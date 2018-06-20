My Hero Academia: 5 series-changing events from episode 49

My Hero Academia has cranked up the intensity with season 3 of the anime series.

And episode 49 of My Hero Academia Season 3 revealed tons of important details that will steer the hero world from here on.

The episode packed in an intense clash between All For One and All Might. It made two series-changing reveals. First, it introduced the beginning of a new era for the mantle of “greatest hero” being passed on. Then, it unveiled the end of a symbol and the birth of a new one entirely.

