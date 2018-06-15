'My Hero Academia' movie will premiere at Anime Expo

My Hero Academia has the release of its very first film set for August 3 of this year in Japan.

But the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film will be having an early premiere at the Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 5.

Subbed the new #BokuNoHeroAcademia movie trailer for "The Two Heroes." The movie will be out in Japan on August 3rd, 2018 but will be premiering at Anime Expo 2018 on July 5th, 2018! I am so hyped for the movie AHH!! Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/SGOeKKN4w6 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) June 14, 2018

Funimation and Toho are presenting the film at the expo along with a celebrity guest panel following the film which will be presented with subtitles.

The panel will also feature Daiki Yamashita (Voice of Deku), Mira Shida (Voice of Melissa Sheild) and Katsuhisa Namase (Voice of David Sheild).

The My Hero Academia movie WILL PREMIER AT ANIME EXPO IN LA! See you fellow heroes there! pic.twitter.com/ETyH1AP8Jn — Nejire Hado (@WaveMotionQuirk) June 9, 2018

Justin Briner (Voice of Deku) and Colleen Clickenbeard (ADR director and voice of Yaoyorozu) will also be accompanying them on the panel.

The film itself centers on Deku and All Might following finals, where they’re invited overseas to I-Island—an artificial moving city. They embark upon the island which is like a “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists at an exhibition called the I-Expo which showcases quirks and item study. But when the island security system is hacked by villains, creating a hostage situation for all the people, All Might, the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, is responsible for putting his namesake into practice.

Are you excited for the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes movie release? Comment below.