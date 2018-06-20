National Picnic Month - 5 sides you need to make right now

National Picnic Month has started!

It’s picnic season! Whether you’re taking an evening away with your sweetie or cooking for a family reunion or backyard barbecue, July is the perfect month to do it. Why? Because it’s National Picnic Month! And what does every picnic need besides grilled meat or sandwiches? Sides, of course. Whether you’re cooking the whole meal yourself or making it a potluck, sides are an integral part of the meal.

TheCelebrityCafe.com has come up with a list of five scrumptious picnic party sides. What are your favorites? Some enjoy veggie salads. Others like deviled eggs or pasta salad. Or maybe you’re looking for a new potato salad recipe? Whatever you need, you’re sure to find something intriguing in our list.

We have foods for vegetarians and carnivores alike. Whether you’re a fan of avocado or bacon, cheese or fruit, there’s something here for you. Get out your picnic gear and get cooking.

