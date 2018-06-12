New 'Ant-Man and Wasp' posters fuel excitement

The higher-ups at Marvel have showered us with mana bread this last week. First, we got a new poster for upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp released by Marvel’s Latin America Twitter that stirred up reactions across the Internet—all because of Wasp’s hair.

Héroes reales. Tamaños irreales.

Les dejamos el nuevo póster de #AntMan y #Wasp ¡Muy pronto en cines! pic.twitter.com/Uiujbdv55a — MarvelLATAM (@MarvelLATAM) June 1, 2018

Evangeline Lilly stars as Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp alongside Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man. What is so atypical about Lilly’s hair in the poster is that it is messy. Gloriously messy, practically messy! When was the last time you saw any woman in a Marvel movie with less-than-perfect hair? But Lilly’s Van Dyne has her hair up in an after-gym ponytail with escaping strands framing her face. It’s still movie-perfect, but the important thing is that it’s a perfect mess.

And not only that! The poster features Ant-Man and the Wasp together, but Wasp is the one facing the camera with a determined, gritty stare while Ant-Man stands behind her. It’s a shocking, rarely-seen reversal of the same old ‘broken neck’ pose that the female love interests take, as seen in the Iron Man 3 poster from 2013. Wasp is the clear leader of Ant-Man and the Wasp, according to this poster.

And just today, IGN released another poster for the upcoming movie. This one features the titular stars and a much more bulked-out cast, including Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Pena, Laurence Fishburne, and Hannah-John Kamen. Michael Douglas returns as Hank Pym, creator of the Ant-Man suit and father of Hope Van Dyne. Pena will return as Luis, Scott’s friend and former cellmate, and the rest of the supporting cast are new additions.

Wasp is just as prominently displayed in the latest poster, her body coiled like a spring and ready for action. The Marvel creative team are treating her very, very well in the posters. I can’t wait to see her fly in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Ant-Man and the Wasp comes out July 6.