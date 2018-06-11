Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande reunite for another collaboration

We just can't get enough of Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande!

After sharing a few hints on Sunday about their music video for "The Light is Coming," Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande posted on their accounts ANOTHER surprise.

Today they shared the same images and mentioned their new collaboration on "Bed," which will be released this Thursday.

The surprise comes after Grande posted about the Sweetener pre-order and release date for "The Light is Coming," which will both be on June 20.

We can't wait to hear their newest collab and see what other surprises they have in store!

Nicki Minaj has also released her newest tour with Future, titled The NickiHndrixx Tour, and a new song featuring Lil Wayne.

Are you excited for the Nicki Minaj + Ariana Grande collaborations?