Orlando Bloom reveals his secret crush on Cate Blanchett

How could Orlando Bloom hide his secret crush?!

Orlando Bloom joined Cate Blanchett on The Late Late Show with James Corden and confessed that he had a huge crush on her while they were filming The Lord of the Rings.

James Corden asked Bloom what his first impression of Cate Blanchett was and he replied, "I can’t think... I had such a crush. I had the biggest crush on you."

Caught off guard, Blanchett exclaimed "I had no idea. Really?"

Watch the big reveal here:

Although Blanchett wasn't swooning over Orlando Bloom, someone else was. Corden's mother, Margaret, was in attendance while Corden films in London this week and was very starstruck by his appearance.

"She’s backstage with Orlando Bloom," James Corden's father, Malcolm said. "Mom and I have been married so long we both have these lists of celebrities we’d be allowed to keep company with, should our paths ever cross. I believe in America they call it a hall pass."

Was he okay with it? Of course, he was waiting for Cher!

Tell us, who's on your hall pass list?