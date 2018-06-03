Pete Davidson shows love with Ariana Grande inspired tattoos

Pete Davidson got two Ariana Grande tattoos after making their relationship Instagram-official.
Just days after revealing their couple status, Pete Davidson got Ariana Grande's' initials and iconic 'Dangerous Woman' bunny ears tattooed.
Now that's commitment!
Los Angeles Tattoo artist London Reese posted a photograph of Davidson with a black bunny ear mask tattooed on the behind his ear.
According to Buzzfeed, Reese's caption was edited a few hours later. The caption first read “We had a good night somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles. Pete loves him some Ariana.”
He also deleted a photograph of the second tattoo of Ariana Grande's initials.
Those tattoos Pete Davidson got for Ari are real: The tattoo artist posted about it on his feed and story pic.twitter.com/3w0grTa5yQ
— Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) June 2, 2018
As though Pete Davidson's ex was commenting on his new relationship, writer and actress Cazzie David posted a picture of herself with the caption “Been in Africa, what’d I miss??”
In May, Davidson announced the couple's split in a PEOPLE sneak peek video.
What do fans think of Pete Davidson's tattoos?
me: anyone who gets a tattoo of their girlfriend/boyfriends name is silly
pete davidson: gets ariana’s initials on him after 5 minutes of dating
me: pic.twitter.com/mMmyS5Zz0q
— frankie (@rachelsgreeen) June 2, 2018
What do you think of Pete Davidson's tattoos?
