comments cash

Pete Davidson shows love with Ariana Grande inspired tattoos

Pete Davidson, London Reese, Instagram

Pete Davidson got two Ariana Grande tattoos after making their relationship Instagram-official.

Just days after revealing their couple status, Pete Davidson got Ariana Grande's' initials and iconic 'Dangerous Woman' bunny ears tattooed.

Now that's commitment!

Los Angeles Tattoo artist London Reese posted a photograph of Davidson with a black bunny ear mask tattooed on the behind his ear.

We had a good night.

A post shared by L O N D O N R E E S E (@londonreese) on

According to Buzzfeed, Reese's caption was edited a few hours later. The caption first read “We had a good night somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles. Pete loves him some Ariana.”

He also deleted a photograph of the second tattoo of Ariana Grande's initials.

As though Pete Davidson's ex was commenting on his new relationship, writer and actress Cazzie David posted a picture of herself with the caption “Been in Africa, what’d I miss??”

In May, Davidson announced the couple's split in a PEOPLE sneak peek video.

Been in Africa, what’d I miss ??

A post shared by CAZZIE (@cazziedavid) on

What do fans think of Pete Davidson's tattoos?

What do you think of Pete Davidson's tattoos?

Texas teacher responds to Jake Paul's 'My Teachers' diss track

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply