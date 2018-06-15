Peter Jacobsen, golf pro and commentator, makes predictions for 118 US Open

Could Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson take home the prize?

Peter Jacobsen is an elite professional golfer and commentator on Golf Channel and NBC. He has played in both the PGA Tour and the Champions Tour and he has won multiple events on both major golf competitions. He has a lot to say on this year's 118 U.S. Open Championship that takes place from June 11-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York.

Now one thing about this tournament that has been getting plenty of press is how bad the traffic is at this event. Players have been complaining that it takes upwards of three hours to even get to the course.

Tiger Woods found a way to avoid some of the travel hassles by staying on his dinghy, actually, a 155-foot yacht called "Privacy" where he has been staying since docking last week at Sag Harbor Yacht Club.

During Tuesday's press conference, he was asked if there were any advantages to staying on the yacht during the Open, and Woods said, “Yeah, staying on the dinghy helps,” as reported in USA Today.

Peter Jacobsen was asked about Michelson too, and he thinks the golf pro will make a good showing, but a person he suspects will share in the $12 million purse is Justin Rose from England.

But, Jacobsen suspects that the winner will still be a bit over par because of the difficulty of this course.

This year's U.S. Open takes place at the historic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, one of America's five founding clubs, and one of the only golf clubs that was always open to women.

Peter Jacobsen spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about his career, what it takes for someone to be a professional golfer, what makes this U.S. Open special, how Lexus helps make this event a success, what makes this course so challenging, what he things will happen, who he thinks will win and more.

See the full interview here:

Peter Jacobsen and the other golfers can be followed at the US Open website here.