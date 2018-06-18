Popular player Ninja remains ambiguous about professionally competing in Fortnite

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins remained ambitious when asked whether he would compete in Fortnite professionally.

Blevins explained, according to an interview with CNBC, that he earns over $500,000 per month from paid Twitch subscribers. In addition to that, he also has separate Twitch followers.

RELATED: Drake and Ninja break the internet playing Fortnite: 'Battle Royale'

For the 2018-19 season of battle Royale game Fortnite, Epic Games is pledging $100 million in prize money.

Epic Games recently ran their first sanctioned competition, with $3 million in the pot at the Pro-AM Tournament at E3. Ninja won with EDM producer partner Christopher "Marshmallo" Comstock in the 'money' match, giving $1,000,000 to their chosen charity, according to Dexerto. The tournament was organized with 50 content creators and streamers being paired up with 50 celebrities.

When asked whether he would continue as a competitor in the esports world, Ninja remained vague. It is unknown whether he currently has any plans to continue competing.