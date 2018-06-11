'Pyramid' top 10 greatest wins of all-time

There are wins, and then there are top 10 wins.

The classic game show Pyramid has had its fair share of Winner's Circle victories over the years, but some are a little more special than the others.

Since its debut on March 26, 1973, the game show Pyramid has given away millions of dollars and has produced some of the most exciting wins in game show history. Whether the contestant won $10,000, $25,000 or even $100,000, successfully completing the six-subject summit was always a thrill that evoked cheers, and sometimes joyous tears.

This Sunday, June 10, ABC is premiering the third season of The $100,000 Pyramid, hosted by Michael Strahan. The retro game show revival is once again part of the network's Sunday Fun and Games line-up.

To celebrate the Pyramid's summertime return, it's time to travel down memory lane to relive the top ten Pyramid wins of all-time.

From buzzer beaters to clock crushes to money marvels, these moments are some of the reasons why Pyramid has remained an audience favorite for over 45 years. So get ready to start jumping up from your seat in excitement even though you're personally not winning any money in the Winner's Circle.

