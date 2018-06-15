Renewed or Canceled? 'Lucifer' picked up by Netflix

What's the fate of your beloved characters?

We love them like our own family. We visit them once a week, like our moms or church. But it's that time of year again, nail-biting, agonizing days of announcements, waiting to find out of the shows we invest in weekly are coming back in the fall.

We have some renewals, some cancelations but there are some our fingers are crossed for and others we like, but wouldn't really miss, but we really do like them, kind of.

As of June 15 there is still no word on Timeless.

So here's what we know and are hoping for so far -

ABC

Alex Inc.: Canceled

America’s Funniest: Yay! It’s renewed!

American Housewife: RENEWED!

American Idol: Yay! It’s renewed!

black-ish: RENEWED!

Child Support: Yay! It’s renewed!

The Crossing: Canceled

Dancing With the Stars: Yay! It’s renewed!

Deception: Canceled

Designated Survivor: Canceled

For the People: RENEWED!

Fresh Off the Boat: RENEWED!

The Goldbergs: Yay! It’s renewed!

The Gong Show: Yay! It’s renewed!

The Good Doctor: Yay! It’s renewed!

Grey’s Anatomy: Yay! It’s renewed!

How to Get Away With Murder: RENEWED!

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World: Canceled

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Please, please, please!

Marvel’s Inhumans: Canceled

Match Game: Please, please, please!

The Mayor: Canceled ages ago

The Middle: Crying over the final season now

Modern Family: Yay! It’s renewed!

Once Upon a Time: Sorry, but it's about time it's over!

Quantico: Canceled

Roseanne revival: Yay! It’s renewed!

Scandal: We’ve shed all the tears we have. It’s over.

Speechless: RENEWED!

Splitting Up Together: RENEWED!

Station 19: RENEWED!

Ten Days in the Valley: It’s over, we didn't even remember it started honestly.

The Toy Box: People watch this?

CBS

9JKL: It was cute while it lasted.

The Big Bang Theory: Already Yay! It’s renewed!

Blue Bloods: Yay! It’s renewed!

Bull: Yay! It’s renewed!

Code Black: We’re a bit worried...

Criminal Minds: RENEWED!

Elementary: RENEWED!

Hawaii Five-0: Yay! It’s renewed!

Instinct: Slim chance, but we’re hoping

Kevin Can Wait: CANCELED!

Life in Pieces: Please, please, please!

Living Biblically: It was over before it started.

MacGyver: Yay! It’s renewed!

Madam Secretary: Yay! It’s renewed!

Man With a Plan: RENEWED!

Me, Myself & I: It’s over, no doubt

Mom: Yay! It’s renewed!

NCIS: Yay! It’s renewed!

NCIS: Los Angeles: Yay! It’s renewed!

NCIS: New Orleans: Yay! It’s renewed! Wait, really?

Ransom: Yay! It’s renewed!

Salvation: Yay! It’s renewed!

Scorpion: CANCELED

SEAL Team: Yay! It’s renewed!

Superior Donuts: CANCELED

Survivor: Yay! It’s renewed!

S.W.A.T.: Yay! It’s renewed!

Wisdom of the Crowd: canceled

Young Sheldon: Yay! It’s renewed!

Zoo: canceled

Fox

9-1-1: Yay! It’s renewed!

Bob’s Burgers: RENEWED!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Picked up by NBC!

Empire: Yay! It’s renewed!

The Exorcist: Canceled

Family Guy: RENEWED!

The Four: Yay! It’s renewed!

Ghosted: Slim chance, but we’re hoping

The Gifted: Yay! It’s renewed!

Gotham: RENEWED FOR ONE LAST SEASON!

Hell’s Kitchen: A safe bet

LA to Vegas: People watch this?

The Last Man on Earth: canceled.

Lethal Weapon: RENEWED - Seann William Scott to replace Clayne Crawford

Lucifer: Picked up by Netflix!

The Mick: Bummer, it’s canceled.

New Girl: Crying over the final season now

The Orville: Yay! It’s renewed!

Prison Break: Please, please, please!

The Resident: Yay! It’s renewed!

The Simpsons: Already Yay! It’s renewed!

Shots Fired: It’s over, no doubt

So You Think You Can Dance: Yay! It’s renewed!

Star: Yay! It’s renewed!

The X-Files: Slim chance, but we’re hoping

NBC

AP Bio: Yay! It’s renewed!

The Biggest Loser: Please, please, please!

The Blacklist: RENEWED!

Blindspot: Yay! It’s renewed!

The Brave: Canceled

Champions: Please, please, please!

Chicago Fire: Yay! It’s renewed!

Chicago Med: Yay! It’s renewed!

Chicago P.D.: Yay! It’s renewed!

Ellen’s Game of Games: Yay! It’s renewed!

Genius Junior: Please, please, please!

Good Girls: Yay! It’s renewed!

The Good Place: Yay! It’s renewed!

Great News: Canceled

Law & Order: SVU: Yay! It’s renewed!

Law & Order: True Crime: Slim chance, but we’re hoping

Little Big Shots: A safe bet

The Night Shift: Sob! It’s canceled.

Rise: Canceled

Shades of Blue: We start crying over the final season June 17

Superstore: Yay! It’s renewed!

Taken: Canceled

This Is Us: Yay! It’s renewed!

Timeless: #SAVEOURSHOW

The Voice: Of course it will be!

The Wall: Yay! It’s renewed!

Will & Grace: Yay! It’s renewed!



The CW

The 100: Yay! It’s renewed!

Arrow: Yay! It’s renewed!

Black Lightning: Yay! It’s renewed!

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Yay! It’s renewed!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Yay! It’s renewed!

Dynasty: Yay! It’s renewed!

The Flash: Yay! It’s renewed!

iZombie: RENEWED!

Jane the Virgin: Yay! It’s renewed!

Life Sentence: Sob! It’s canceled.

The Originals: Crying over the final season now.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Please, please, please!

Riverdale: Yay! It’s renewed!



Supergirl: Yay! It’s renewed!

Supernatural: Yay! It’s renewed!

Valor: Sob! It’s canceled.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Returns in 2018