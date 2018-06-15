Renewed or Canceled? 'Lucifer' picked up by Netflix

|
What's the fate of your beloved characters?
We love them like our own family. We visit them once a week, like our moms or church. But it's that time of year again, nail-biting, agonizing days of announcements, waiting to find out of the shows we invest in weekly are coming back in the fall.
We have some renewals, some cancelations but there are some our fingers are crossed for and others we like, but wouldn't really miss, but we really do like them, kind of.
As of June 15 there is still no word on Timeless.
So here's what we know and are hoping for so far -
ABC
Alex Inc.: Canceled
America’s Funniest: Yay! It’s renewed!
American Housewife: RENEWED!
American Idol: Yay! It’s renewed!
black-ish: RENEWED!
Child Support: Yay! It’s renewed!
The Crossing: Canceled
Dancing With the Stars: Yay! It’s renewed!
Deception: Canceled
Designated Survivor: Canceled
For the People: RENEWED!
Fresh Off the Boat: RENEWED!
The Goldbergs: Yay! It’s renewed!
The Gong Show: Yay! It’s renewed!
The Good Doctor: Yay! It’s renewed!
Grey’s Anatomy: Yay! It’s renewed!
How to Get Away With Murder: RENEWED!
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World: Canceled
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Please, please, please!
Marvel’s Inhumans: Canceled
Match Game: Please, please, please!
The Mayor: Canceled ages ago
The Middle: Crying over the final season now
Modern Family: Yay! It’s renewed!
Once Upon a Time: Sorry, but it's about time it's over!
Quantico: Canceled
Roseanne revival: Yay! It’s renewed!
Scandal: We’ve shed all the tears we have. It’s over.
Speechless: RENEWED!
Splitting Up Together: RENEWED!
Station 19: RENEWED!
Ten Days in the Valley: It’s over, we didn't even remember it started honestly.
The Toy Box: People watch this?
CBS
9JKL: It was cute while it lasted.
The Big Bang Theory: Already Yay! It’s renewed!
Blue Bloods: Yay! It’s renewed!
Bull: Yay! It’s renewed!
Code Black: We’re a bit worried...
Criminal Minds: RENEWED!
Elementary: RENEWED!
Hawaii Five-0: Yay! It’s renewed!
Instinct: Slim chance, but we’re hoping
Kevin Can Wait: CANCELED!
Life in Pieces: Please, please, please!
Living Biblically: It was over before it started.
MacGyver: Yay! It’s renewed!
Madam Secretary: Yay! It’s renewed!
Man With a Plan: RENEWED!
Me, Myself & I: It’s over, no doubt
Mom: Yay! It’s renewed!
NCIS: Yay! It’s renewed!
NCIS: Los Angeles: Yay! It’s renewed!
NCIS: New Orleans: Yay! It’s renewed! Wait, really?
Ransom: Yay! It’s renewed!
Salvation: Yay! It’s renewed!
Scorpion: CANCELED
SEAL Team: Yay! It’s renewed!
Superior Donuts: CANCELED
Survivor: Yay! It’s renewed!
S.W.A.T.: Yay! It’s renewed!
Wisdom of the Crowd: canceled
Young Sheldon: Yay! It’s renewed!
Zoo: canceled
Fox
9-1-1: Yay! It’s renewed!
Bob’s Burgers: RENEWED!
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Picked up by NBC!
Empire: Yay! It’s renewed!
The Exorcist: Canceled
Family Guy: RENEWED!
The Four: Yay! It’s renewed!
Ghosted: Slim chance, but we’re hoping
The Gifted: Yay! It’s renewed!
Gotham: RENEWED FOR ONE LAST SEASON!
Hell’s Kitchen: A safe bet
LA to Vegas: People watch this?
The Last Man on Earth: canceled.
Lethal Weapon: RENEWED - Seann William Scott to replace Clayne Crawford
Lucifer: Picked up by Netflix!
The Mick: Bummer, it’s canceled.
New Girl: Crying over the final season now
The Orville: Yay! It’s renewed!
Prison Break: Please, please, please!
The Resident: Yay! It’s renewed!
The Simpsons: Already Yay! It’s renewed!
Shots Fired: It’s over, no doubt
So You Think You Can Dance: Yay! It’s renewed!
Star: Yay! It’s renewed!
The X-Files: Slim chance, but we’re hoping
NBC
AP Bio: Yay! It’s renewed!
The Biggest Loser: Please, please, please!
The Blacklist: RENEWED!
Blindspot: Yay! It’s renewed!
The Brave: Canceled
Champions: Please, please, please!
Chicago Fire: Yay! It’s renewed!
Chicago Med: Yay! It’s renewed!
Chicago P.D.: Yay! It’s renewed!
Ellen’s Game of Games: Yay! It’s renewed!
Genius Junior: Please, please, please!
Good Girls: Yay! It’s renewed!
The Good Place: Yay! It’s renewed!
Great News: Canceled
Law & Order: SVU: Yay! It’s renewed!
Law & Order: True Crime: Slim chance, but we’re hoping
Little Big Shots: A safe bet
The Night Shift: Sob! It’s canceled.
Rise: Canceled
Shades of Blue: We start crying over the final season June 17
Superstore: Yay! It’s renewed!
Taken: Canceled
This Is Us: Yay! It’s renewed!
Timeless: #SAVEOURSHOW
The Voice: Of course it will be!
The Wall: Yay! It’s renewed!
Will & Grace: Yay! It’s renewed!
The CW
The 100: Yay! It’s renewed!
Arrow: Yay! It’s renewed!
Black Lightning: Yay! It’s renewed!
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Yay! It’s renewed!
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Yay! It’s renewed!
Dynasty: Yay! It’s renewed!
The Flash: Yay! It’s renewed!
iZombie: RENEWED!
Jane the Virgin: Yay! It’s renewed!
Life Sentence: Sob! It’s canceled.
The Originals: Crying over the final season now.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Please, please, please!
Riverdale: Yay! It’s renewed!
Supergirl: Yay! It’s renewed!
Supernatural: Yay! It’s renewed!
Valor: Sob! It’s canceled.
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Returns in 2018