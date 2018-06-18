Revealed: 'Big Brother 20' cast

Who's who in the Big Brother 20 house?

With the breaking news of the Big Brother season 20 cast, everyone's aching to know who the latest players in the Orwellian nightmare-turned-game show will be.

And don't we have a motley crew! A former cop, a stay-at-home mom, a pro football player, and a life coach help bulk out this season’s set of competitors eager to get their hands on the $500,000 grand prize.

Let’s not forget the Vegas entertainer, the cybersecurity engineer who plans on hiding his identity, and the lifeguard who admits to having a near-death experience as a child.

This season will be explosive for sure.

Tyler Crispen

Age: 23

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Occupation: Lifeguard

Fun fact: He had a near-death experience as a child on a pool slide. Today, he’s a lifeguard. Coincidence?

Chris ‘Swaggy C’ Williams

Age: 23

Hometown: Bridgeport, Connecticut

Occupation: Daytrader

Fun fact: His life motto is “Be yourself and things will fall right into place. Be somebody else and things will fall flat on your face.” Can being yourself earn you five hundred grand? Let’s see.

Haleigh Broucher

Age: 21

Hometown: Village Mills, Texas

Occupation: College student

Fun fact: She’s a psychology major and plans on using her education as part of her strategy. Watch out, HouseGuests!

Kaycee Clark

Age: 30

Hometown: San Diego, California

Occupation: Pro football player

Fun fact: Big Brother is the only TV show she watches. My money’s on her being a pretty strong player.

Steve Arienta

Age: 40

Hometown: Parsippany, New Jersey

Occupation: Former undercover cop

Fun fact: He’s not going in with a strategy. “I believe that anyone that goes into the game with a set strategy is set for failure…It’s hard to create one without knowing the players involved.” Bold move, Arienta.

Faysal Shafaat

Age: 26

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Substitute teacher

Fun fact: He has a pit bull named Cooper that he treats “like my child.” Any dog lover would fight pretty hard to see their pet again, which makes Shafaat fierce competition.

Sam Bledsoe

Age: 27

Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Virginia

Occupation: Welder

Fun fact: She calls herself “a master of the ‘mirror’ technique,” claims a “steel-trap memory,” and wants to establish herself as a leader. Careful, Bledsoe. You’re a strong competitor, but you’ll be in trouble if you show it off too much.

Bayleigh Dayton

Age: 25

Hometown: Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Occupation: Flight attendant

Fun fact: She was once on a flight where the engine blew, but they managed to make it out just fine. Sounds like she knows how to stay calm when things get crazy.

Brett Robinson

Age: 25

Hometown: Oakdale, Connecticut

Occupation: Cybersecurity engineer

Fun fact: He plans on lying about who he is to pass off a “dumb surfer” persona. Risky move, but if he can pull it off, he’ll make it pretty close to the end.

Scottie Salton

Age: 26

Hometown: Shorewood, Illinois

Occupation: Shipping manager

Fun fact: His strategy is to eliminate weaker players first so the more driven competitors stay in the game. “I’d rather make it an upfront contest than a chess match,” he says. I don’t know, Scottie. By the sound of it, plenty of your housemates are prepared for the long game. Disruptive players like you might not last long.

Angie “Rockstar” Lantry

Age: 34 (turns 35 on 6/22 – happy birthday!)

Hometown: Columbia, Maryland

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Fun fact: Among the things she would bring with her into the house, she listed a statue of Ganesh, the Elephant God; sage to burn away “the shade thrown around in the house,” and power crystals. She also gave birth to all her children naturally. If there’s an alternative method to winning the grand prize, Lantry would figure it out.

Rachel Swindler

Age: 29 (turns 20 on 7/15 – again, happy birthday!)

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Occupation: Vegas entertainer

Fun fact: In keeping with her extremely on-brand surname, Swindler says “I use my power over men to make huge tips on the job.” We’ll see if that power is enough to earn five hundred grand.

JC Monduix

Age: 28

Hometown: Miami, Florida, “via Spain”

Occupation: Professional dancer

Fun fact: Though he cites a “short fuse” when it comes to his height, he plans on it aiding his strategy: “I’m going to be the sweetest small guy that everyone would want to hug and kiss.” Good luck, Monduix!

Winston Hines

Age: 28

Hometown: Somerset, Kentucky

Occupation: Medical sales rep

Fun fact: Another dog lover, he says he writes love notes to his dog before he heads out for work. Aww!

Angela Rummans

Age: 26

Hometown: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Occupation: Fitness model

Fun fact: She’s athletic and competitive, having once been a professional track and field athlete and training with the Olympic team. She also says “nothing brings me more joy than beating men at sports.” Amen, sister.

Kaitlyn Herman

Age: 24

Hometown: Plainview, New York

Occupation: Life coach

Fun fact: She can sleep with her eyes open, which might be exactly what a HouseGuest needs to win.

