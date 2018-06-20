Shawn Mendes reacts to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber relationship

Shawn Mendes is very happy for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber!

After months of speculation, Shawn Mendes cleared the air about his relationship with Hailey Baldwin, stating that they were just friends.

On Monday, Mendes sat with ETalk and admitted he didn't know if Baldwin and Bieber were officially a couple again, adding that he'd be happy for them if they were.

“I think that’s awesome,” Mendes said on the show. “They’re both really awesome people."

Shawn continued, "When I first started out, everybody was like, ‘How do you feel about being compared to Justin?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean, how do I feel?’ That’s the best thing anyone could say to me.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were seen together in Miami enjoying a romantic getaway. Their most recent outing was in Brooklyn, New York on June 16, where they strolled through the park and were seen kissing.

justin bieber and hailey baldwin strolling hand in hand in nyc yesterday, june 17 pic.twitter.com/0LZITBK7HW — AJ (@archivejailey) June 18, 2018

Baldwin and Bieber dated from 2015 to 2016 before calling it quits. We're happy to see them rekindling their relationship!