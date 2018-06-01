'Shawn Mendes: The Album' Review

Shawn Mendes: The Album is a sweet mix of love and maturity.

Coming from the heart, Shawn Mendes explored his vulnerability in his newest album, Shawn Mendes: The Album.

As we've previously mentioned, Shawn Mendes is the first to hold three #1 hits songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart before the age of 20. “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Stitches” and “Treat You Better” have proven that he isn't going anywhere.

The first track on the newest album, "In My Blood," relates to the agony of dealing with anxiety and feeling like the "walls are caving in." Mendes authentically sings about how he doesn't let that stop him from pursuing his dreams and playing music.

The music video shadows this idea, especially when he starts singing the chorus and we see plummeting rocks, pouring rain and grass appear through the cracks in the final frame. The pouring rain can be interpreted as the difficult times that he's had to deal with while the grass and his heavy deep breaths at the end of the video are the reminders that life can get better.

In a way, Shawn Mendes is reaching out to his fans to tell them that everything will be okay while at the same time reassuring himself of the same thing.

Handwritten, Illuminate and now Shawn Mendes: The Album all leave behind a trail of pop and sincerity that first gained his fame. They've evolved as the 19-year-old is growing into an adult.

In this third album, Mendes isn't afraid to be vulnerable.

With songs like "Mutual," which describes a longing for a relationship with a specific person and not resting until he knows how they feel, it allows us to get a closer look to the kind of guy he is when he's crushing on someone.

"Like To Be You" with Julia Michaels explores a difficult situation where they're both just trying to get their side on the relationship out in the air. Produced by John Mayer, Mendes has been dubbed as John Mayer 2.0 and it's not difficult to see the comparison.

Shawn mentions many topics on this record, such as the youth, love, anxiety, relationships, self-confidence and human rights.

In honor of Teddy Geiger, a transgender singer/songwriter who co-wrote "Mercy" and "There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back," many of Shawn's songs don't include specific pronouns. He told Entertainment Weekly, "I made the whole album with her. I met Teddy the night I cut "Stitches" and we’ve had a really special connection ever since then. And for her to feel so comfortable with me and the other songwriters the night she came out… I can’t express how happy that made me."

One of the MANY reasons we love him.

Amongst Shawn's many rumored relationships, there are various songs such as "Why," "Mutual," "Queen," "Falling All In You" that are very specific. We wonder who were his muses! Camila Cabello? Hailey Baldwin?

Overall, Shawn Mendes: The Album's authenticity is extremely transparent. He led with his heart on his sleeve and didn't look back. In comparison with Mendes' past two albums, there's a sense of maturity and growth that is hard to ignore. This album is just the beginning for Shawn Mendes.

