Smashing E3: 'Smash Ultimate' and more announced at Nintendo's E3

Nintendo was a tour de force at this year’s E3, announcing a new Mario Party, the release of Fortnite on the Switch, and the highly-anticipated reveal of the roster for the next Smash Bros. game.

Let’s begin with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the official title of the next installment of the Smash Bros. franchise to be released for the Switch. The game’s roster will include every character who has ever appeared in a Smash game (welcome back, Ice Climbers!); Ridley, the Metroid villain who has made boss-fight appearances in several Smash games, is now a playable fighter. More new entries include Daisy, the Inklings of Splatoon, and the third iteration of Hyrule’s hero: Young Link, from Ocarina of Time/Majora’s Mask. For all the nitty-gritty of changes to every character in the roster, click here.

Smash Ultimate will launch December 7, 2018.

Smash Ultimate was the star of this presentation, but Nintendo’s got plenty more planned for us. Super Mario Party looks to offer some awesome Switch-central gameplay: the trailer features players moving multiple Switch screens around to literally change the game. They can alter their battlefield to best suit them while playing the Mario Party series’ signature minigames. Super Mario Party also has that signature Switch crispness in its visuals, making this the most beautiful Mario Party yet.

Super Mario Party goes on sale October 5.

Nintendo also announced yesterday that Fortnite, the battle royale juggernaut, was compatible for the Switch and available now for a free download.

Other upcoming Switch titles include Fire Emblem Three Houses, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – the Golden Country, in addition to a whole slew of indie games.

