‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ repeats as box office champion

This weekend went as expected as Solo: A Star Wars Story remained the box office champion while all three of the new wide releases opened inside the top ten.

Solo: A Star Wars Story saw a 65 percent drop during its second weekend and brought in $29.3 million. The film is approaching $150 million domestically and is also having about the same level of success at the international box office. The worldwide gross stands just under $265 million.

It is currently the lowest grossing Star Wars of all-time and unless it has a major surge in the next few weeks, I don’t even see this film passing the $290 million domestic gross of 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back.

Deadpool 2 remains in second place with $23.3 million. The film is approaching $260 million domestically. I don’t think it will top the original film’s domestic gross but I do think the film has a solid chance of passing $300 million domestically. The film is also dominating internationally and the worldwide gross is just under $600 million.

The survival thriller Adrift opened in third place with $11.5 million. A decent opening for the film but I feel like this film will struggle to have any legs at the box office and I predict this film will fall out of the top five next weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War dropped one spot and finished in fourth place with $10.4 million. The film just passed $640 million domestically. The film stands over $1.33 billion worldwide and is close to becoming the fourth film ever to top $2 billion worldwide.

Book Club rounds out the top five with $6.8 million and is approaching $50 million domestically. The film only dropped 32 percent during its third weekend and is having a decent run at the box office.

The other two new wide releases had decent openings. Upgrade opened in sixth place with $4.5 million and did receive the best reviews of any of the new releases opening this weekend. The new comedy Action Point starring Johny Knoxville opened in ninth place with $2.3 million. I don’t expect either film to have any long term success at the box office.

Life of the Party ($3.5 million), Breaking In ($2.8 million) and Overboard ($2 million) round out the rest of the top ten.

It will be interesting if Solo can remain box office champion for the third straight week as it faces some competition from three wide releases including Oceans 8, the spinoff from the Ocean’s Eleven franchise. The film stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

Weekend Gross by Distributor:

Disney: $40.1 million (-60.4 percent)

20th Century Fox: $23.6 million (-19.7 percent)

STX Entertainment: $11.8 million (n/a)

Paramount Pictures: $11.1 million (-0.8 percent)

BH Tilt: $4.5 million (n/a)

Warner Bros.: $4.1 million (-1.8 percent)

Universal: $3 million (-1.3 percent)

Lionsgate: $2 million (-1.1 percent)

Global Road: $1.6 million (-1.5 percent)

Magnolia Pictures: $1.2 million (+0.1 percent)

Next week’s openings: Hereditary, Hotel Artemis, Ocean’s 8