'Stranger Things' comic books are coming this fall

Can’t get enough of Stranger Things? Tired of having to wait for months on end for any information about the new season to be revealed? Never fear. Dark Horse Comics has you covered.

Entertainment Weekly has learned that the comic book company is teaming up with Netflix to publish a line of Stranger Things comics.

The miniseries will begin its run on Sept. 26 and run for four issues.

“Dark Horse is known for championing stories and storytellers,” Dark Horse President Mike Richardson said in a statement. “We are so excited to work with Netflix to bring the world of Stranger Things to comics.”

Dark Horse has also released some of the artwork for the comics on their Pinterest page, which you can view below:

It looks like Will will be the focus of the new comics, which is a good idea on Dark Horse’s part. In the first season, poor Will spent all eight episodes trapped in the upside-down, meaning there’s certainly a lot that can be explored with the character.

There are no other announcements as to what other storylines the comics will follow or if they will continue on past the initial four-run, but Entertainment Weekly is calling the partnership between Netflix and Dark Horse Comics “a multi-year publishing line.”

I, for one, am pretty excited to check this out. There have been great comic runs based off television shows in the past (I'm about to start working my way through the new Penny Dreadful comics), and Stranger Things seems like the perfect property to bring into that medium.

What do you think of the news? Would you read a Stranger Things comic? Are there any other television shows you feel should get their own comic book run? Let us know in the comments below!