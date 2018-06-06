Suki Rae and Company's 'Can't Stop Now' is a spiritual revival of sound

Classically trained flutist, singer and songwriter Suki Rae has been performing in the international circuit for over 25 years. Over the span of these years, she won many awards, has acted, written and directed in theater and film, as well as going on to having performed in venues that range from Alice Tully Hall to the Jerusalem Womens’ Music Festival.

With seven recordings under her belt (six of original music) all of which were released on Reverence for Life Records, Rae continues to produce the type of music that people can revel in. Filled with an incandescent light and moving harmonies, Rae’s sound contains a hodge-podge of cadences from gospel to blues, spiritual, and world music genres.

On Rae’s latest release, entitled, Can’t Stop Now, the artist’s moving themes on social consciousness, awareness and the Divine continue on this record.

Backed by Steve Bloom (guitar), Kennan Keating (guitar), KJ Jacobs (bass), Barry Kornhauser (cello), Andrey Golodukhin (drums), and Chris Howard (percussions), Rae with the help of the vocals of Ayana Lowe, Andru Cann, Sumati Bates, Benita Charles, and Greg Cross, handles the flute, keyboards, songwriting, as well as vocals.

Can’t Stop Now opens up with “Peace By Peace (ft. Andu Cann, Benita Charles),” which starts off with an exciting and exquisite melody on the keys. Upbeat percussions also pave the track, giving off a highly energized vibe. Rae, Cann, and Charles’ vocals are a harnessing of soulful harmonies. The upbeat and catchy song contains contagious melodies and equally infectious tunes. About uniting and making the world a better place together, there is a groovy guitar solo mid-way into the track. With a really dynamic beat, the groovy and soulful sounds uplift with a positive message. A welling of soaring aspirational sounds bring out bright outlook and a sunny cadence with warm overtones. The combined vocal harmonies really give off a startling sound.

The title-track to the album features the vocals of Ayana Lowe, Andu Cann, and Benita Charles. The beginning of the song starts off with energized keys that follow through with an upbeat appeal. The moving cadences are filled with chasing and exciting sounds. The cadence of the flute traces this track, giving it a delicate and exquisite feel. The song praises love’s unstoppable qualities. The dazzling music is a whirlwind of magic and charisma.

“I’m Gonna Climb (To The Top Of The Mountain) (ft. Ayana Lowe, Andu Cann, Benita Charles)” contains uplifting grooves and a sunny and soulful sound. The soaring cadences are filled with groovy guitar riffs. The flute adds to the overall brightness of the track.

“Water From the Fountain (Peace On Earth) (ft. Andu Cann, Benita Charles)” starts off with the flute adding an international flavor to the spiritual song, giving off a World Music appeal to this track. With undertones of Contemporary Radio, the song comes off with an Arabian Nights feel to the flute and music.

“Walking Mandala (ft. Sumati Bates, Greg Cross)” starts off with a chime and then the euphoric sounds coming from the acoustic guitar accompanied by the harmonious choral-like vocals. A hushed expectancy is exuded from the quiet cadences. This peaceful ballad is filled with a rising aural sound coming from the highly atmospheric vocal harmonies. With an airy and ethereal feel, the soothing sounds from the choir give off a placating riff as well as an other-worldly and haunting vibe.

On “Waiting For The Light (ft. Benita Charles, Ryan Sam),” Rae’s vocals are accompanied by the electric guitar and happening vibe coming from the keys. With a great gospel music feel, the upbeat and catchy grooves reverberate with good vibes. Combined with energized percussions, layers of vocal harmonies, and a great electric guitar twang, this altogether produces a charged cadence and amped feel.

“There’s Someone Watchin’ Over You (ft. Andu Cain)” starts off with the nit n’ grit bluesy sounds of the harmonica, giving off a big bustling bluesy variety. With a soul-banging blues-jazz cadence this happening vibe is jumpstarted with Cann and Rae’s soulful singing. Traces of the electric guitar, bass, keys, and flute could be heard running underneath the gamut of this track. A great jam-session could be heard coming from the band with a great revving energy that could especially be heard from the spirited sounds of the flute and vocal harmonies.

On “That Which Haith Been (ft. Andu Canns, Benita Charles),” the cadences of the organ trace the beginning of this song. The track has a spoken word-like feel to it interwoven with the dramatic sounds of the cello. With an old world feel to the music, the lovely cadences coming from the accordion will give you an other-worldly feel to the music.

The following song, “Cast Away (ft. Andu Cann, Benita Charles)” features a haunting keyboard melody that paves the start of this track. Accompanying the keys are the graceful sounds of the flute and Rae’s crystalline vocals followed by the lush sounds of the strings interwoven into this song.

The closer, “Alowan (Songs of Praise) (ft. Sumati Bates, Greg Cross)” starts off with the sharp sounds of the flute that will really wake up the listener. The singing is executed in a series of chants. This mantra-like vocalization has a wave of International-like feel to it with the song sung in a stream-of-conscious-like fashion. The track is accompanied by the twang of electric guitar and percussions.

With Can’t Stop Now, Suki Rae and Company proves they are unstoppable. Dressed in exciting harmonies and warm undertones, Rae’s latest record contains a bright, sunny sound that is unmatched in gospel music today.

Bask in the warmth of Rae’s spiritual music that promises peace and love anthems in the feel-good variety. Revving with uplifting and good energy, Rae brings to us a huge spirited revival. These songs of praise will heighten the spiritual experience, giving listeners an occasion to celebrate.

Rae really showcases her gift on the flute and songwriting. With lyrics filled with euphoria and joyous vocals, Can’t Stop Now really sings with the spirited sounds coming from the flute.

Can’t Stop Now functions more as a cause for rejoicing than just simply as a gospel release. The 10-track compilation is a huge spiritual revival, filled with uplifting songs that are a distinctive healthy melding of blues, folk and gospel.