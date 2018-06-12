Summer Television 2018 - A guide on all things to watch

It's never too early to talk summer TV!

Summer television has in fact already started. That's right, we're ready for white pants - okay maybe after a few more crunches while we binge watch the first half of the season of Unbreakable: Kimmie Schmidt and Arrested Development, which Netflix released today and yesterday, respectively.

This past Wednesday FOX revved things up with the summer premieres of Love Connection and Beat Shazam, while America's Got Talent and World of Dance started on NBC and Animal Kingdom began on TNT. Over on OWN Queen Sugar's two-night premiere started.

Also starting tonight are:

American Ninja Warrior 8 p.m. (NBC)

Black Ink Crew: Chicago 8 p.m. (VH1)

Dallas & Robo NEW (YouTube Premium)

Man Fire Food 9 p.m. (Cooking Channel)

MasterChef 8 p.m. (FOX)

Reverie 10 p.m. (NBC)

And tomorrow are the summer premieres of:

Flip or Flop 9 p.m. (HGTV)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back 9 p.m. (FOX)

JUNE

Friday, June 1

C.B. Strike (Cinemax) - miniseries adapted from the crime novels written by Robert Galbraith (a pen name for J.K. Rowling).

Sunday, June 3

Pose (FX)

Wrong Man (Starz Docuseries)

Succession (HBO)

Monday, June 4

Dietland (AMC)

So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW)

RFK: The Kennedy Family Remembers (History)

Tuesday, June 5

Humans (AMC)

Teachers (TV Land)

Younger (TVLand)

Wednesday, June 6

Condor (AT&T AUDIENCE Network)

Impulse (YouTube Red)

Thursday, June 7

The Four: Battle for Stardom (FOX)

Nashville (CMT)

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform)

American Woman (Paramount)

Friday, June 8

Sense8 (Netflix)

The Staircase (Netflix)

Sunday, June 10

72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Claws (TNT)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

To Tell the Truth (ABC)

Tuesday, June 12

The Bold Type (Freeform)

The Last Defense (Docuseries, ABC)

Thursday, June 14

Marlon (NBC)

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce (Bravo)

Strange Angel (CBS All Access)

Friday, June 15

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Goliath (Amazon Prime Video)

Voltron (Netflix)

12 Monkeys (Syfy)

Sunday, June 17

Inside Evil With Chris Cuomo (HLN)

Deep State (Epix)

Shades of Blue - final season (NBC)

The Affair (Showtime)

Monday, June 18

MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV)

Tuesday, June 19

Floribama Shore (MTV)

Wednesday, June 20

Young & Hungry (Freeform)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Thursday, June 21

The Gong Show (ABC)

Queen of the South (USA)

Take Two (ABC)

Shooter (USA)

Detroiters (Comedy Central)

Friday, June 22

Luke Cage (Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show (PBS)

Sunday, June 24

BET Awards: Jamie Foxx hosts the annual celebration. (BET)

Preacher (AMC)

Monday, June 25

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

Salvation (CBS)

Cultureshock (Limited Series, A&E)

Wednesday, June 27

Big Brother (CBS)

Friday, June 29

Masters of Illusion (The CW)

GLOW (Netflix)

JULY

Sunday, July 1

Power (Starz)

Bill Maher: Triggered (HBO)

Sunday, July 8

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Tuesday, July 10

Heathers (Paramount)

The Outpost (The CW)

Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

Saturday, July 11

TKO: Total Knock Out: Kevin Hart (CBS)

Burden of Truth (The CW)

Harlots (Hulu)

Sunday, July 12

The Disappearance (WGN America)

Tuesday, July 16

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (HBO)

Wednesday, July 18

The 2018 ESPY Awards (ABC)

Thursday, July 19

Snowfall (FX)

Trial & Error: Lady, Killer (NBC)

Friday, July 20

Wynonna Earp (SYFY)

Killjoys (SYFY)

Outcast (Cinemax)

JULY 22 - SHARK WEEK on DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Wednesday, July 25

Castle Rock (Hulu)

Tuesday, July 31

Casual (Hulu)

Making It - final season (NBC)

Tuesday, August 3

Animals (HBO)

Sunday, August 12

Ballers (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Get Shorty (Epix)

Friday, August 17

Disenchantment (Netflix)

Sunday, August 19

Sharknado 6 (Syfy)

Wednesday, August 22

Mr. Mercedes (DirecTV/AT&T Audience Network)

Friday, August 24

The Innocents (Netflix)

Friday, August 31

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video)

TBD:

The Last Ship - final season (TNT)

Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

Maniac (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Lodge 49 (new series, AMC)

The Little Drummer Girl (limited series, AMC)