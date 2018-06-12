Summer Television 2018 - A guide on all things to watch

It's never too early to talk summer TV!
Summer television has in fact already started. That's right, we're ready for white pants - okay maybe after a few more crunches while we binge watch the first half of the season of Unbreakable: Kimmie Schmidt and Arrested Development, which Netflix released today and yesterday, respectively.
RELATED: Cancellation bloodbath now includes 'The Exorcist' and 'Kevin (Probably) Saves the World'
This past Wednesday FOX revved things up with the summer premieres of Love Connection and Beat Shazam, while America's Got Talent and World of Dance started on NBC and Animal Kingdom began on TNT. Over on OWN Queen Sugar's two-night premiere started.
Also starting tonight are:
American Ninja Warrior 8 p.m. (NBC)
Black Ink Crew: Chicago 8 p.m. (VH1)
Dallas & Robo NEW (YouTube Premium)
Man Fire Food 9 p.m. (Cooking Channel)
MasterChef 8 p.m. (FOX)
Reverie 10 p.m. (NBC)
And tomorrow are the summer premieres of:
Flip or Flop 9 p.m. (HGTV)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back 9 p.m. (FOX)
JUNE
Friday, June 1
C.B. Strike (Cinemax) - miniseries adapted from the crime novels written by Robert Galbraith (a pen name for J.K. Rowling).
Sunday, June 3
Pose (FX)
Wrong Man (Starz Docuseries)
Succession (HBO)
Monday, June 4
Dietland (AMC)
So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW)
RFK: The Kennedy Family Remembers (History)
Tuesday, June 5
Humans (AMC)
Teachers (TV Land)
Younger (TVLand)
Wednesday, June 6
Condor (AT&T AUDIENCE Network)
Impulse (YouTube Red)
Thursday, June 7
The Four: Battle for Stardom (FOX)
Nashville (CMT)
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform)
American Woman (Paramount)
Friday, June 8
Sense8 (Netflix)
The Staircase (Netflix)
Sunday, June 10
72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Claws (TNT)
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)
To Tell the Truth (ABC)
Tuesday, June 12
The Bold Type (Freeform)
The Last Defense (Docuseries, ABC)
Thursday, June 14
Marlon (NBC)
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce (Bravo)
Strange Angel (CBS All Access)
Friday, June 15
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Goliath (Amazon Prime Video)
Voltron (Netflix)
12 Monkeys (Syfy)
Sunday, June 17
Inside Evil With Chris Cuomo (HLN)
Deep State (Epix)
Shades of Blue - final season (NBC)
The Affair (Showtime)
Monday, June 18
MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV)
Tuesday, June 19
Floribama Shore (MTV)
Wednesday, June 20
Young & Hungry (Freeform)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Thursday, June 21
The Gong Show (ABC)
Queen of the South (USA)
Take Two (ABC)
Shooter (USA)
Detroiters (Comedy Central)
Friday, June 22
Luke Cage (Netflix)
The Great British Baking Show (PBS)
Sunday, June 24
BET Awards: Jamie Foxx hosts the annual celebration. (BET)
Preacher (AMC)
Monday, June 25
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)
Salvation (CBS)
Cultureshock (Limited Series, A&E)
Wednesday, June 27
Big Brother (CBS)
Friday, June 29
Masters of Illusion (The CW)
GLOW (Netflix)
JULY
Sunday, July 1
Power (Starz)
Bill Maher: Triggered (HBO)
Sunday, July 8
Sharp Objects (HBO)
Tuesday, July 10
Heathers (Paramount)
The Outpost (The CW)
Married at First Sight (Lifetime)
Saturday, July 11
TKO: Total Knock Out: Kevin Hart (CBS)
Burden of Truth (The CW)
Harlots (Hulu)
Sunday, July 12
The Disappearance (WGN America)
Tuesday, July 16
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (HBO)
Wednesday, July 18
The 2018 ESPY Awards (ABC)
Thursday, July 19
Snowfall (FX)
Trial & Error: Lady, Killer (NBC)
Friday, July 20
Wynonna Earp (SYFY)
Killjoys (SYFY)
Outcast (Cinemax)
JULY 22 - SHARK WEEK on DISCOVERY CHANNEL
Wednesday, July 25
Castle Rock (Hulu)
Tuesday, July 31
Casual (Hulu)
Making It - final season (NBC)
Tuesday, August 3
Animals (HBO)
Sunday, August 12
Ballers (HBO)
Insecure (HBO)
Get Shorty (Epix)
Friday, August 17
Disenchantment (Netflix)
Sunday, August 19
Sharknado 6 (Syfy)
Wednesday, August 22
Mr. Mercedes (DirecTV/AT&T Audience Network)
Friday, August 24
The Innocents (Netflix)
Friday, August 31
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video)
TBD:
The Last Ship - final season (TNT)
Orange is the New Black (Netflix)
Maniac (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Lodge 49 (new series, AMC)
The Little Drummer Girl (limited series, AMC)