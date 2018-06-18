'Survivor' - greatest theme-based seasons as of now

Outwit ... Outplay ... Outrank!

Survivor has constantly been updating the game over the course of its 18-year history. Many of the show's seasons have centered around themes, including ones inspired by the castaways selected and ones that revolve around a season specific game element. However, what are the top ten theme-based seasons in Survivor history (as of now)?

With season 36, Survivor: Ghost Island, officially in the books, it's time to look ahead to season 37. For the first time in the show's history, Survivor is basing it's season theme on a biblical story, one that pits underdog vs. top dog, in a classic battle to see who ultimately wins out. This fall, get ready for Survivor: David vs. Goliath.

Twenty new castaways will be divided into two tribes of ten and marooned on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji for 39 days. The David tribe consists of people who might initially be viewed as weak, those who have to earn their way to the top, and those who have overcome incredible odds. The Goliath tribe consists of people who might be categorized as being physically stronger than others, those who might be mega-successful in their field, and those who have often considered themselves to be the best of the best.

With David vs. Goliath, Survivor is once again naming a season solely on a theme instead of a location. In fact, for the past five seasons, including the upcoming 37th season, the producers have devised ways to name a season based on either the tribe dynamics, returning players or a featured season element. The reason for the themes is because the show has been filming permanently at the same location, Fiji, since season 33. Due to this, in order to provide differentiation, the season names cannot be linked to the shooting spot, as they mostly were for seasons two through 32.

However, prior to season 33, Survivor did name seasons after themes as well, and all together, there have been 17 themed-based Survivor seasons that have aired so far. In honor of another theme season premiering this fall, here are the top ten Survivor theme-based seasons (as of now).

For this list, theme seasons that have also included a filming location in the title, such as Survivor: Panama - Exile Island, will count, and themes that have been used for two seasons, such as Fans vs. Favorites, can have both seasons featured on the list. However, seasons like Survivor: South Pacific, which features Redemption Island as a game element, will not count.

In addition, Survivor: David vs. Goliath will not count since the season has not aired yet.

The criteria for the theme season rankings include execution of the theme by production during the season, how the theme influenced the entirety of the season, if the theme is a good fit for Survivor, and if the theme is based on the castaways, does the cast fully embody the theme they were categorized under.

Keep in mind, this list is not ranking the top ten Survivor seasons of all-time. The seasons being ranked here are only being compared in relation to the 17 theme-based seasons that have aired so far. With that being said, a season's ranking in this list could be lower in a top ten Survivor seasons of all-time list.