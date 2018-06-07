'Tetris Effect' announced for Playstation VR, PS4

Tetsuya Mizuguchi has launched a beloved arcade game into the twenty-first century—and past it.

PlayStation has announced Tetris Effect, a brand-new, three-dimensional Tetris game, unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

The reveal trailer is a gorgeous display bordering on sensory overload as it elaborates on the “Tetris effect,” a psychological memory phenomenon named after the eponymous game. The phenomenon, in turn, supplied the name for this re-envisioning of an old classic.

In addition to a 3D overhaul, Tetris Effect will feature psychedelic, Doctor Strange-esque visual effects and music that the Tetris pieces will pulse along with. This is all in the name of, according to the website, creating a Tetris experience “like you've never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before.”

It also boasts over 30 stages, many different player modes (including some fan favorites), and a player grading system.

Tetris Effect looks absolutely gorgeous and borderline hypnotic. We don’t see much gameplay in the trailer, but it’s safe to assume that little has changed since the original release of Tetris in 1984. Big Brother is watching you—and he says that Mom said it’s his turn to play.