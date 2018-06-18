'The Boys In The Band' stars Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells share TV kiss

If uncomfortably close ends in kissing could one say it's comfortably close?

Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells from The Boys in the Band shared a sweet kiss on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday, June 14. The interview also included the two stage actors take on being gay in Hollywood. The play is still ongoing and has been a recent hit!

Bomer and Cohen played Who Gon Check Me Q's in which after every question the two actors got closer to one another. The questions went from "Who's your favorite Avenger?" to, "Do you find me Pretty?" in under thirty seconds!

Rannells then asked, “When was the last time you brushed your teeth?” to which Bomer replied, “Ummm, more recently than you,” while being comfortable in the "uncomfortable," position.

After quickly backing away Andy Cohen assured them to stay in their close positions!

Rannells exclaimed, “The thing is, you can’t be too close to Matt Bomer.”

Bomer quickly agreed, “Or Andrew Rannells!”

As the buzzer sounded off the two shared an accelerated but steamy kiss!

During the episode, Cohen asked if it was hard for both actors to come out early in their careers. Both replied that it wasn't, due to the fact they are both happy in being openly gay. This is compared to Cohen's statement about Kevin Spacey who was a "rat," who "pretended to be straight," among other things. Cohen stated, "You realize the struggle."

Also, Rannells relayed his tale of getting intimate with another actor while working on Hairspray, the Broadway hit as Link Larkin.

Rannells said, “I had sex in a dressing room in Hairspray at intermission with a castmate. We were like, ‘Could we do it? Is there enough time?’ And we did it.”

Broadway intermissions, Cohen said, only last 15 minutes. Rannells answered, “Turns out, you only need, like, five.”

A caller on the show also asked Rannells about Anne Hathaway, his Intern co-star, on her seemingly bad rap.

Rannells defended Hathaway, saying, “Anne is great! Anne is super talented and also super hardworking and very generous. When we did The Intern, I said to her in passing that I was in rehearsals for Hedwig on Broadway and she clocked the date, remembered when I was going in and my opening night she sent me the largest flower arrangement.”

Before the TV kiss, Rannells and Bomer had presented at the Tony Awards last Sunday, June 10, joining their Boys in the Band co-stars. For their performance in the hit Broadway show they most recently have undertaken, they will have to wait till next year, 2019, for a nomination, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Broadway play, which is a retelling of the classic comedy-drama is being held at the Booth Theater currently, where you can see Bomer play as Larry and Rannells as Donald. Tickets and show dates can be viewed on Broadway.com.

Boys in the Band is essentially about bending sexual norms, (the original was from 1970), and is about a straight man coming to terms with attending a homosexual party. The above is a clip from the original.

//thecelebritycafe.com/2018/06/the-jerry-springer-show-dropped-by-nbc/