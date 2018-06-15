'The Jerry Springer Show' dropped by NBC; reruns find home on The CW

Until next time, take care of yourself and each other. ~Jerry Springer

After nearly three decades on the air, the Jerry Springer Show is coming to a close.

The CW will pick up the well-loved, well-hated NBCUniversal reality television show next fall, but only already-taped episodes and reruns will air, reports BroadcastingCable.

Another source at Us Weekly reports that Springer already had its wrap party, featuring “cocktails, drag queens and more.”

The deal with the CW

The CW’s deal is to air the taped episodes and reruns multiple years. The option to order more episodes is on the table, but it is unclear whether the network will choose to order them. The reruns, or ‘encore episodes’ in the CW’s language, will continue to air in syndication.

The Jerry Springer Show has been controversial since its premiere in 1991, making a name for itself by bringing on guests that would inevitably resort to fisticuffs.

Springer was denounced as being everything wrong with reality television, or television as a whole, but its staying power is undeniable. It may not be good television, but twenty-seven years on the air means it must at least be good entertainment. It offers escapism and a sort of catharsis for viewers.

Hey, everyone's entitled to a guilty pleasure.

