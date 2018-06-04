Todd McFarlane’s 'Spawn' movie lands Jamie Foxx as lead

It looks like that Todd McFarlane’s Spawn passion project might finally, actually be happening, as Blumhouse Productions has announced that Jamie Foxx is officially set to play the lead role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx has been rumored to appear in Spawn for some time now.

That being said, a Spawn movie has been rumored for, like, the past fifteen years now and has seen little development until McFarlane made the announcement at 2017 Comic Con.

Spawn was originally a 1992 title from Image Comics. It told the story of anti-hero Al Simmons, a black-ops agent who is sent to hell after killing a handful of innocent people.

In hell, he makes a deal with a demon that allows him to return to earth as a disfigured mutant of sorts. He finds himself in the middle of this giant spiritual war, as he begins taking down various villains along the way.

In 1997, New Line released a Spawn movie that starred Michael Jai White and received mostly negative reviews.

Now, Todd McFarlane is hoping he can do proper justice to the character of Al Simmons, as he’s been super passionate about this project from day one.

“I will be directing my first full-length feature, and I fully understand the need to surround myself with as much skill, talent and passion as possible,” McFarlane said in a statement. “To now have an Academy Award-winning actor like Jamie Foxx, along with the dedication of Blumhouse Productions, will not only make my directing job that much easier, but, more importantly, will bring a level of quality and star power that most first-time directors could only foolishly dream of.”

I have to say, the love that his guy has for his job is infectious.

“(MacFarlane) was taken aback when I told him with the enthusiasm of a young child that more than anything I wanted to put my name in the hat to embody his beloved Spawn character,” Foxx said in a statement of his own. “I told him no one would work harder than me if given the opportunity. Well, the opportunity is here! I’m humbled and ready to transform, and to top things off the young Jason Blum is lending his brilliance to the project!”

While most people unanimously agreed Foxx’s portrayal of Electro back in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was god-awful (“It’s my birthday, time to blow out my candles!”), Spawn just might be the redemption he needs.

Spawn hits theaters in 2019.

Do you like this casting news? Are you excited for a new Spawn movie? Let us know in the comments below!