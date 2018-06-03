Tom Cruise announces Top Gun sequel via Twitter photo

The Top Gun sequel is officially in the works.

Tom Cruise tweeted a photo two days ago of his character, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, looking at a fighter jet. The caption reads #Day1. At long last, over 30 years after the original, the sequel has finally begun filming.

The possibility of a sequel was rumored last year, according to CBSNews.

The first film revolves around Maverick making it through fighter pilot training, and the plot of the sequel isn't known yet.

According to Page Six, Top Gun: Maverick is expected to release July 2019.

