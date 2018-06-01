Trailers by Brandon: Go see 'Upgrade' this weekend instead of 'Solo.' Trust me, it's the right choice

It may not be the most exciting weekend at the box office or in terms of new trailers, but there are still some things that we need to talk about this week — mainly Upgrade because I’ve been so pumped to see this movie ever since the first trailer was released.

Opening this week:

Upgrade

The idea of a voice inside someone’s head that controls his actions doesn’t sound particularly appealing. We’ve seen that movie about a hundred times before. But this trailer changes everything. Upgrade doesn’t look like another futuristic type movie that we’ve already seen — this looks cool, exciting, hilarious and brand new. Thank the gods above that this movie is getting a wider release than I expected it to, so Upgrade is what I’ll be checking out this weekend.

Adrift

Like Cast Away or All is Lost, only it has a teen-romance angle to it as it stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin. The trailer didn’t do much to spark my interest, but I’m hearing some positive buzz from early reviews, so maybe I’m wrong.

Action Point

Don’t think I’m wrong about this one. Johnny Knoxville fans will probably go watch Action Point and have a great time — I’ve heard a lot of laughter when the trailer plays in front of other movies. For those of us who aren’t into that Jackass-style of storytelling, well, there’s probably not going to be much here.

New trailers:

Peppermint (Sept. 7, 2018)

Everyone deserves their own gritty revenge thriller, so why not Jennifer Garner? We’ve seen this movie at least 214 times before and the title is pretty cheesy, but maybe Peppermint will have some kick-ass fun. It’s from the director of Taken after all, so at least they aren’t trying to advertise this as something it’s not.

Christopher Robin (August 11, 2018)

Apart from the fact that this trailer gives away the entire movie, this still looks pretty sweet and heart-warming. The effects are surprisingly good and having more Ewan McGregor is always a good thing.

Hotel Artemis (June 7, 2018)

I’m still not convinced that this isn’t secretly a John Wick spin-off. I won’t be convinced until I sit through the entire end credits. Either way, Hotel Artemis definitely has a certain vibe that they’re shooting for, and so far it looks like they’re pulling it off pretty effectively.

Dark River (June 29, 2018)

Sheep, Sean Bean and a whole bunch of Irish accents that might prove difficult to understand. I can get behind that. Let’s just hope the mystery that they’re telling is an intriguing one too.

Rewind:

The Guest (2014)

Something about the trailer for Upgrade gives me a The Guest kind of vibe — another sleeper-hit that deserves more attention than it got. The trailer for The Guest doesn’t exactly make it seem like it’s going to be anything special; I’m one of those people who commented ‘PASS’ in the YouTube comments. Then I actually saw the movie and immediately went to delete that comment. I’m not going to give any of the movie’s surprises away, but this is a fun Terminator-like thriller that’s hiding a lot up its sleeve.