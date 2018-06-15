Trailers by Brandon: Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle are teaming up again

and 'The Incredibles 2' might just be perfect

We don't have seventeen new trailers to talk about like we did last week, but we still got some great stuff here — namely The Incredibles 2, because I actually can't get over how much I enjoyed that movie. Let's try not to overlook First Man either because I'm smelling some Oscar potential already.

Opening this week:

The Incredibles 2

My review for The Incredibles 2 is up, but I’ll just go ahead and say it again — I freakin’ love this movie. Fourteen years after the first Incredibles came out, I had more than a few reservations when walking into this theater — like ‘Is this really going to be worth the wait?’ or ‘Why are we just getting this now when we’ve already had three Cars movies?’ Within the first two minutes of the movie, all those fears were put aside. This is right up there with the first Incredibles and, along with the Toy Story movies, is one of the best sequels Pixar has ever made.

Tag

Say what you will about studio comedies, but I think they’re making a comeback. Game Night was actually hilarious, Blockers was a huge surprise and Tag looks like a ton of fun. I love the cast involved and I love the whole true story element involved here. While I’m not sure if this was the best weekend Tag could have chosen to come out, I’m ready to see this movie.

Superfly

I knew that I had seen this trailer before but, for the life of me, I couldn’t remember what this movie was about. I have a suspicion that I’m going to feel a similar way after watching the actual movie itself. Superfly looks perfectly fine and all, but I don’t really see it being anything besides exactly that — perfectly fine.

Gotti

Poor John Travolta. The man has tried so many times to restart his career and it just isn’t working out for him. Judging by the 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, it looks like Gotti isn’t going to be the one that does that either.

New trailers:

First Man (Oct. 12, 2018)

My list of anticipated movies for the rest of 2018 is starting to become too long to count. That being said, First Man is definitely on that list. It’s amazing that we’ve never really seen this story told before in this way, or at least with this talent, but I can’t wait to see how Damien Chazelle l captures Neil Armstrong and the moon landing.

Dumbo (March 29, 2019)

Because if the animated version wasn’t heartbreaking enough, Tim Burton wants to make you even sadder watching the real-life elephant be torn away from his mother. While Alice in Wonderland was pretty meh, Dumbo looks like it’s better utilizing Burton’s skills as a filmmaker in this live-action adaptation of a Disney cartoon. Really, I’m just excited to see what he does with that pink elephant sequence.

The Nun (Sept. 7, 2018)

Like it or not, The Conjuring universe is alive and well. The Nun is the next logical step in the franchise, at least from a financial perspective, as that character was one of the standouts from The Conjuring 2. I mean, I would have really liked a Crooked Man film, but I guess I can settle with The Nun for now.

Unfriended: Dark Web (July 20, 2018)

I never saw the first Unfriended, mostly because people told me it wasn’t a good movie and I didn’t need to see it, but I guess I’ll give it a shot with Unfriended: Dark Web coming out this summer. I don’t have a ton of hope for this franchise or this sequel, but, hey, why not.

The Little Stranger (August 31, 2018)

Good Gandhi, there are a lot of horror movies with new trailers this week. I want to love The Little Stranger. Room is one of my favorite movies of the last ten years and seeing the director conquer a horror movie next sounds like something that should be right up my alley. Still, this trailer didn’t really do it for me — it all looks pretty dang cliché and, honestly, not all that interesting. Hoping I’m proved wrong come August, but I’m just calling it as I see it now.

The Devil’s Doorway (July 13, 2018)

A terrifying concept with a pretty spooky trailer to boot, count me on board with The Devil’s Doorway. I kind of wish that IFC Midnight put more marketing into the films, just because this one is going to come and go in July without many people seeing it, which is a shame because a lot of their films are actually really good.

Antiquities (2018)

When you need a break from all the intense horror stuff, Antiquities doesn’t look like a bad way to go. I like the lighter tone and the whole small-town feel to it, as it reminded me of that Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall film The Judge.

Rewind:

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Incredibles wasn’t the first time that Brad Bird stepped into animation — he’s responsible for an all-time cult-classic, The Iron Giant. Whether you realize it or not, you see The Iron Giant’s influence not just on animated movies, but in all of film, everywhere you go. It’s a classic boy and his dog (or in this case, robot) story that has a few things to say about the use of violence in this world. And it’s a heartbreaking ending and all that, so bring the tissues along with you.