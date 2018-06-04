Troye Sivan announces The Bloom Tour and tracklist

Last week, Troye Sivan announced his North American tour dates and now he's released Bloom's tracklist.

On the 10-track album, Troye Sivan's collaborations include Ariana Grande and Australian singer-songwriter Gordi. Accompanying him on The Bloom Tour will be transgender pop artist Kim Petras, pop singer-songwriter Leland and indie-pop artist Carlie Hanson.

Troye Sivan, born in South Africa then raised in Australia, first gained popularity on Youtube. That's where he was discovered by a record label and where he posted his coming out video. His first album Blue Neighborhood was released in 2015 and three years later he's back with new music and a tour!

There was a recent backlash surrounding one of his opening acts, Kim Petras, regarding her comments on Dr. Luke. Fans urged Troye Sivan to drop her from his tour.

“While I’ve been open and honest about my positive experience with Dr. Luke, that does not negate or dismiss the experience of others or suggest that multiple perspectives cannot exist at once," Petras said in an apology letter on Friday. "I didn’t communicate this clearly in the past."

Dr. Luke was accused by Kesha of bullying as well as sexual assault, the allegations and subsequent lawsuits leading to his dismissal from Sony as CEO in April 2017.

Today, Sivan posted his response to the backlash and said he’ll be donating a portion of the tour’s proceeds to the Ally Coalition and a donation from the Bloom Tour to RAINN.

The 22-year-old additionally released a bundle of merch such as vinyl records, clothes and signed posters to celebrate the album's release.

Check out the full tracklist below:

1. Seventeen

2. My My My!

3. The Good Side

4. Bloom

5. Postcard (feat. Gordi)

6. Dance To This (feat. Ariana Grande)

7. Plum

8. What A Heavenly Way To Die

9. Lucky Strike

10. Animal

Bloom will be available on August 31.