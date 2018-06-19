Victoria Volkova: Trans Activist and Youtube Creators for Change ambassador

Victoria Volkova, born in 1992 in Mexico, has been named as an ambassador for Youtube's Creators for Change movement, an initiative to fight hate speech and xenophobia.

Volkova is one of the most notable figures within the LGBTQ community in Mexico, according to SDP Noticias. She has reached almost a million followers on her Youtube channel and creates vlogs on being transgender as well as beauty and fashion vlogs.

She also has almost 100,000 followers on Twitter, and half a million followers on Instagram.

Her internet stardom is just blooming and is about to boom!

She's becoming a huge deal in Mexico and South America in general inspiring others like her within the LGBTQ community to live seemingly carefree.

Also, make sure to brush up on your Spanish! Here are five things to know about Victoria Volkova!