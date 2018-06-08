Will 'Halo 6' be announced at E3?

Rumors are flowing!

As E3 draws closer and closer (beginning on June 12), rumors of a new Halo game have circulated, getting wrapped up in eager speculation.

The speculated Halo 6 will be the final installment to the trilogy that began in Halo 4, all the way back in 2012. Fans hope that Halo 6 will kick off with an answer to the cliffhanger ending of Halo 5: Guardians. This ending is obtained only by completing the game on the “Legendary” difficulty setting.

Halo 6 has been in development for since before the 2015 release of Halo 5, according to Games Radar, but no concrete release date has been announced yet. The Halo series was once the king of first-person shooters and boasted well-received multiplayer. Now it faces stiff competition as the gaming landscape shifts in favor of the battle-royale genre.

Check out the 'Halo 5' Legendary ending below - spoilers!