‘Wreck It Ralph 2’ trailer includes Disney princesses

Walt Disney's Wreck It Ralph 2 is going from the arcade to the internet!

The official trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 has been released and it already looks like we’re going to enjoy this one too.

The beginning of the trailer shows Ralph and Vanellope navigating through the internet. Along the way they see different logos, such as Amazon’s, small blue birds indicating Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, Google, and many more.

Eventually, they reach an area called “Oh My Disney,” which is full of Disney princesses and tons of popular characters.

From Mulan to Frozen’s Elsa, the characters unite for a standout moment to figure out who Vanellope was. They all took turns asking her a question while relating to what each of the princesses pasts were. Finally, we learn what makes Vanellope similar to the princesses. According to Rapunzel, it’s “people assuming all your problems got solved when a big strong man shows up.”

In Disney’s comedic style, the closing gag explains why the movie is called “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and not “Ralph Wrecks the Internet.” Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 premieres on Thanksgiving.

Watch the trailer yourself:

Are you excited for Wreck It Ralph 2?

The Wreck it Ralph 2 trailer is what dreams are made of. pic.twitter.com/y0VrnxX1rC — Aravis 🌻 (@summerbromance) June 4, 2018

Move aside, Avengers. The princesses are teaming up to help Vanellope in Wreck-it-Ralph 2! OMAYGHAD look at Cinderella braiding Pocahantas. The surviving actresses are also returning to voice their respective princesses. MY DISNEY HEART WE WANT A PRINCESS TEAM UP MOVIE @Disney pic.twitter.com/zgdV5SpbUw — Tristan Buenaflor ☀ (@Tristargaryen23) May 31, 2018

me watching wreck it ralph 2 in the cinema for the disney princesses pic.twitter.com/YrPBSy16G1 — saddy (@lesbihayley) June 4, 2018

I want to use a press photo for the featured image but I can't find them so I added a Youtube screenshot.