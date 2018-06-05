YouTube announces 2018 Ambassadors for Creators for Change

Launched in 2016, YouTube’s Creators for Change program has aimed to counter hate speech and xenophobia and embrace diversity by uniting some of its top creators.

The Ambassadors, the name given to creators chosen for this year’s program (including Ministry of Funny of Singapore, Maja AJ from MENA, and Muro Pequeno of Brazil), have an audience totaling 20 million subscribers altogether.

Each creator will receive financial assistance and mentorship opportunities of their own, in addition to access to a two-day Social Impact Camp that features inspirational speakers and production workshops.

With the Ambassadors, YouTube works across the globe to make a difference at a grassroots level. With the creation of eight local initiatives, YouTube has trained nearly 15,000 people in combating hate.

As of last year, the videos created in this program boast over 20 million views, spreading awareness and changing the world.

Stay with The Celebrity Cafe for continuing coverage of YouTube’s Creators for Change Ambassadors.