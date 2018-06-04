YouTuber attempts to film reactions to fake mass shooting at Disney World

Seems like YouTuber's will try to get any views they can possible! And surprisingly Logan Paul was not involved!

On Wednesday, May 30, a YouTuber was apprehended by authorities and banned from Florida's Disney World for life, when he faked a mass shooting in order to get reaction shots from startled park goers.

Apparently, he was, “highly-intoxicated," as he scurried around Disney falsely alarming people of a mass shooting.

The small-time YouTuber, Dillion Burch, 22, was caught by his own mouth when he admitted what he did to a hotel concierge. The concierge then reported the interaction to the police. Burch had fled when the police arrived but he was caught crouching amongst nearby bushes soon after.

Burch received three days in prison and was also ceremoniously banned for life from the Magic Kingdom.

Burch, from Arizona, prior to his scheme, had informed hotel employees he was a YouTube filmer. Then when Burch was accosted by hotel managers, changed his reasons and said he was filming for a school project. Burch did not contend the charges of jail time and the lifetime ban.

Burch was allegedly performing a “social experiment."

This is one in many recent inflammatory and/or staged controversial situations in YouTube vlogs by which the filmer will fake an attack in public, or bring about a shock by differing cultural images.

Another example of this is YouTuber Joey Salads. In 2016 he shot the reactions of people while dressed in Middle-Eastern garb. He then threw a suitcase shouting, “Allahu Akbar!"

He then repeated this although instead yelled: “Praise Jesus," with reactions starkly contrasting.

Another YouTuber of this kind is Logan Paul, who actually may have made this type of video popular, in which an incendiary image or just plain rabble-rousing occurs. This includes his controversial video of a dead body in the Aokigahara Japanese suicide forest and more recently his banning from Yellow Stone National Park, according to The Daily Caller.

Of course, there are other social experiment videos like this one above, in which a woman wears Muslim garb and asks people to watch her bag for her, which is contrasted to a typical looking American woman. If anyone is familiar with revealing racial tendencies by staging culture shock ( such as Borat), then the idea is pretty clear. Even in the fake bomb video with a fake Muslim and Christian terrorist, it's pretty harmless.

Dillion Burch's attempt to produce reactions via a faked mass shooting is crossing the line. After all, Florida has had its share of gun violence at Stoneman Douglas High School, which sparked the March for our Lives protests.

What Burch's action possibly could've caused is a mass panic at Disney and stampeding crowds leading to damage and physical harm. It is very hard to see an experiment being staged here, and it appears to be sensationalistic vlogging of the wrong type.

What do you think of Dillan Burch's stunt? Should he have been punished more for what he did? Do you think we as a society encourage stunts like this from YouTubers?

//thecelebritycafe.com/2018/03/paul-mccartney-marches-against-gun-violence-in-memory-of-john-lennon/