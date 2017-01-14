Joe Jonas is the new face (and body) of GUESS’ Spring 2017 underwear campaign. The frontman for the band DNCE stripped down to his underwear with model Charlotte McKinney, 23, for
Paula Patton accuses Robin Thicke of abusing their son. Lamar Odom says he wants his “wife” Khloé Kardashian back. Madison Beer
Italian born actor, comedian and voice-over actor, Tony Rosato has died at the age of 62. Rosato’s former agent Larry
Welcome to your Monday edition of Tonight on TV. On this Jan. 16, we have new episodes from ABC, CBS and more. You are bound to find something fun to
On the last episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, the team took on the case of a Navy reservist, Mark Newton,
The 21st season of The Bachelor premiered Monday, Jan. 2 as this season’s bachelor Nick Viall met the women who
As much as I am excited for what’s new tonight on TV, I am even happier that it is finally
Mark Wahlberg’s latest project Patriots Day was released nationwide Jan. 13. The film tells the story of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, from the lens of what then-Boston Police Commissioner
Dave Coulier (57) may be best known for his role as Uncle Joey in Full House and in the Netflix reboot Fuller House, but he is equally well-known in comedy circles for unique kind of family-friendly humor. This Michigan native
Combining his melodic and medical sides, Dr. Neal Barnard sits down to talk about music and how it impacts mood, anxiety and overall health. It is common knowledge that songs have the power to make audiences smile. Cultures all over the world
Comic strips have the potential to make lives better. Connoisseurs of comics understand the unique pleasure associated with daily check-ins to see what nugget of joy the creators of this oft-underappreciated art form have in store for them. Some strips
As if the cast list wasn’t impressive enough for the new Ocean’s Eight movie, it has recently been revealed that the Dame Commander herself, Vogue’s Anna Wintour, will make a
Adventure, drama and horror await moviegoers this weekend. It’s Friday the 13th and also a full moon. One new horror
Woody Harrelson is going to a galaxy far far away. Lucasfilms announced on Wednesday that the Hunger Games actor has
Will the Harry Potter high ever die? Not if Llety Cynin has anything to do with it! The bed-and-breakfast spot
In a new campaign by L’Oreal celebrating diversity, Blake Lively announced she was part Cherokee and, of course, the Twitterverse is having a field day with it. The ad features
Singer FKA twigs is the newest face of Nike as seen in an artistic new video ad. The new ad
Forget plain old plastic eggs filled with candy. Cadbury has something even better in store for Easter with its new
Dior Homme is using a diverse pool of men to model their Spring 2017 collection. The brand has tapped Boy