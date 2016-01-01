show all featured

Featured

Top 10 best dressed stars at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

This year’s Golden Globe Awards went all out on the red carpet with unexpected looks that won best dressed. While there were celebrities who gave us déjà vu with their color choice

Dish in a Dash January 9: Suspects arrested in connection with Kim Kardashian robbery, Donald Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated’ and more

More than a dozen arrested in connection with robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris. Donald Trump says Meryl Streep is

74th Annual Golden Globes winners list: ‘La La Land’ wins seven, ‘Moonlight’ takes Best Drama

The 74th Annual Golden Globes have arrived.  Complete with plenty of amazing surprise moments, including a kiss between Ryan Reynolds

News

‘Rogue One’ edges ‘Hidden Figures’ to remain box office champion

David Blaine ‘swore’ he was dead after bullet catch accident

Naomi Campbell shares her own Paris attack story, sympathizing with Kim Kardashian (Video)

Leonardo DiCaprio buys Julia Roberts’ SUV for charity

Suspects arrested in connection with Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery

Mariah Carey says NYE production team ‘foiled’ and ‘humiliated’ her (Audio)

Look for ‘Cruel Intentions’ musical set in New York!

Donald Trump says Meryl Streep is “over-rated” in response to her Golden Globe comments

Tom Brady shares first Instagram post in the snow

Yahoo Finance roasted by Black Twitter after ‘N*gger Navy’ typo

Arnold Schwarzenegger fires back at Donald Trump after ‘Apprentice’ ratings tweet

Vivica A. Fox cries over her ex and ‘true love’ 50 Cent (Video)

Music

Must Watch Music Videos – David Bowie, Sia, Tinashe

George Michael’s lover Fadi Fawaz being questioned by police

Ryan Seacrest finally speaks out about Mariah Carey’s NYE performance

Hilarious Billy Joel cover sums up Cleveland Browns QB situation (Video)

Nicki Minaj confirms breakup with Meek Mill, he says he ‘needs love’

Carrie Underwood crashes Christian conference (Video)

Jenny McCarthy says Mariah Carey is to blame for NYE performance, not Dick Clark Productions

Donald Trump takes credit for Jackie Evancho’s album sales

Mariah Carey speaks, says she’s ‘mortified’ over NYE performance

Demi Lovato dating new man after Luke Rockhold split

Beyonce to headline Coachella 2017

Janet Jackson and husband welcome first child together

TV

Tonight on TV Monday, Jan. 9: ‘The Odd Couple,’ ‘Shadowhunters,’ ‘Teen Mom 2’

It’s the day after the Golden Globes and we are back with another Tonight on TV. While there are not many shows airing new episodes this Monday, Jan. 9, there

‘Shadowhunters’ season 2 premiere recap episode 201: ‘This Guilty Blood’

When last season of Shadowhunters ended, Jocelyn had awakened and Jace, now supposedly Clary’s brother, had seemingly sided with Valentine. What

Tonight on TV Jan. 8: Golden Globes, ‘Conviction,’ ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Welcome to another day of our Tonight on TV column! On this Sunday, Jan. 8, we have plenty of new

‘NCIS: New Orleans:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Follow The Money’

On the last episode of NCIS: New Orleans, Pride tries to protect a dear family friend who is engaged to

Interviews

Interview with ‘America’s Next Top Model’ contestant Paige Mobley

Just when we thought we had seen the last of reality TV competition America’s Next Top Model it gets a new life with new host Rita Ora, a new set of judges

Interview with Enduro champion Curtis Keene

California native and Enduro champion, Curtis Keane was always interested in sports, but he loved riding his bike from as long as he can remember. He spent ten years as a dominant force in downhill mountain biking.  In 2012, he

Interview with Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond about holiday and life tips

Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman is an award winning blogger, number one New York Times bestselling author, nationally respected home cook and a star on the Food Network.  This beautiful person, inside and out and reminds me of wonderful sister,

Interview with Kelly Rowland about her work, family and plans for the holidays

The glamorous, gifted and gracious four-time Grammy Award winner Kelly Rowland has a lot on her plate.  Not only is she finishing up a bold new album, tweaking an upcoming book, about to launch a new makeup line with celebrity

Movies

Disney could receive $50 million payout after Carrie Fisher’s death

Disney could be receiving a large sum of money in the wake of actress Carrie Fisher’s sudden death. According to The Insurance Insider, Disney reportedly took out a $50 million

‘Rogue One’ wins New Year’s weekend box office

The rebellion is still alive as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story wins the box office for the third straight

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Belle doll leaks Emma Watson singing

The new Beauty and the Beast song featuring Emma Watson, singing “Something There,” leaked from an unexpected place – Hasbro’s

Trailer Park: ‘20th Century Women’ hopes to storm the box office

The holiday vacation is a great time to see a new movie. Last weekend brought out many new films but

LifeStyle

The best way to get pizza in 2017 is by Slice

The industrial building in Chelsea, NYC that houses a relatively new business called Slice screams cool.  As soon as I entered the open space work environment where many smiling employees

Eva Amurri Martino responds to critics after blog post about infant son

Eva Amurri Martino is speaking out once again about a blog post she wrote about a recent incident involving her

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with Caitlyn Jenner on new makeup line

MAC Cosmetics has once again collaborated with Caitlyn Jenner, this time on an entire makeup line set to release Jan.

Zendaya dreams about walking in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

When we dream about walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show no one roots for us, but when Zendaya dreams

