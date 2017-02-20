show all featured

Dish in a Dash February 3: Nicki Minaj gets robbed, Nordstrom dumps Ivanka Trump’s line, woman kicked off plane for wearing revealing top and much more

Nicki Minaj’s home was burglarized! Here’s what the thieves got away with. Woman says she was kicked off plane for having large breasts and showing cleavage. So crazy! Twitter user

2017 Kids’ Choice Awards nominations announced

Now that they are nominated, these celebrities better plan their outfits around the slime! On Feb. 2, Nickelodeon released the

Dish in a Dash February 2: Chris Brown admits in rant that he is a stalker, J.K. Rowling tells fans burning Harry Potter books: ‘I’ve still got your money’ and more

J.K. Rowling responds to fans burning Harry Potter books, says “I’ve still got your money.” Chris Brown actually admits in

Carter Thicke reveals which celebrity helped him through his father Alan Thicke’s death

Howard Stern says Donald Trump doesn’t want to be president

‘Once Upon a Time’ Best Kisses since Season 3

Twitter user predicts everything from Beyoncé announcing her pregnancy to Donald Trump winning election and more

Michael Bublé gives update on son Noah’s cancer treatment

Kylie Minogue calls off engagement

Beyoncé reveals Ivy Park spring/summer 2017 collection (Video)

Denis Leary owns up to Kellyanne Conway resemblance

Nordstrom dumping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line due to poor sales

Woman kicked off plane for having large breasts and showing cleavage (Photo)

New Carol Burnett show gets pilot on ABC

Exciting new Marvel TV series ‘Runaways’ announces its cast of superheroes

Eminem calls Trump a B**ch in Big Sean’s ‘No Favors’ track

Beyoncé to perform at Grammys after announcing she’s pregnant with twins

Nicki Manaj’s home got robbed

Britney Spears suffers major wardrobe malfunction during Vegas concert (Video)

Chris Brown actually admits in Instagram rant that he’s a stalker (Video)

Will Beyoncé perform with Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Big Sean parties with the elderly on ‘Ellen’ (Video)

Jon Stewart hilariously mocks Trump and his executive orders (Video)

Review of Migos’ new album Culture

Lady Gaga to represent Tiffany HardWear

Kesha and Dr. Luke’s lawsuit continues

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui posts lengthy letter against Trump’s Muslim ban

Tamron Hall departure from NBC raises ‘whitewashing’ accusations

Today Show anchor Tamron Hall’s departure leads to ‘whitewashing’ accusations towards NBC. After three years as an anchor and co-host for NBC’s talk show the Today Show, Hall is leaving the Network and being

Aaron Paul returns to ‘The Price Is Right’ 17 years later (Video)

Actor Aaron Paul finally returned to The Price Is Right for redemption. Okay so it wasn’t the real show, but

Syfy announces production of Sharknado 5

Sharknado 5 is officially a thing and this time it’s going Fin-ternational. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Syfy and studio The

Tonight on TV: Feb. 2 – Premieres of Training Day, Superior Donuts and Powerless

Hopefully you’ve recovered from your TV coma with all the great shows that were on last night! Tonight on TV

Interview with ‘Lethal Weapon’ star Johnathan Fernandez

Johnathan Fernandez, the child of Colombian and Honduran immigrants, has finally made it to the big time! He was born in New York City and raised in Pennsylvania where his

Interview with comedienne, best-selling author Kathy Griffin

The coolest thing about comedienne, actor and New York Times best-selling author Kathy Griffin is that she is never boring.  She feels like a naughty friend who has no filter and is up for anything and just makes life more

Mido Hamada talks about ‘Emerald City’ and how he has to update his bucket list

For more than 16 years, Mido Hamada has graced the stage and both big and small screens. Since his three highest profile roles to date were in 24, Homeland and Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper, one may be wrong in thinking

Interview with celebrity jeweler Layna Friedman on how the Red Carpet process works

Have you ever wondered how celebrities get those gorgeous jewels to wear on the Red Carpet?   How does this work? Do celebrities borrow the jewelry, buy it or is it given as a gift with a publicity ROI in mind? 

Trailer Park: ‘Rings’ opens in theaters

Comedy is mixed with action and drama in the new films hitting theaters this weekend. Humor is found among serious topics like death and crime. For those looking for a

Top 15 must see romantic comedies

Love is part of the human condition. It can also be quite painful, which is why it is so much

Johnny Knoxville to star in and produce ‘theme park’ comedy

“Hi, I’m Johnny Knoxville and I’m taking on a theme park!” That’s right, the prankster with a death wish famous

‘A Dog’s Purpose’ opens big despite controversy

A Dog’s Purpose has done well in theaters, even after a controversial video from the film’s set was released. The video

10 times Zayn and Gigi Hadid are #relationshipgoals

Nowadays, it’s hopeful wishing in Hollywood for any couple to stay together, but Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have proven they’re definitely #relationshipgoals. This Valentine’s Day, we’re looking back on

Bill Nye and Buzz Aldrin strut their stuff at New York Fashion Week (Video)

New York Fashion Week took an out of this world turn when Bill Nye the Science Guy and legendary astronaut

‘Hard to Die’ by Andra Watkins [Review]

On the heels of the success of Hamilton, Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical about political prodigy Alexander Hamilton, another story

Five Brandy Alexander sweets for National Brandy Alexander Day

If you’ve never had a Brandy Alexander, you’re missing out. This tasty cocktail has been around since the early 20th

