In Memoriam 2016: In honor of those we lost this year

In Memoriam 2016: In honor of those we lost this year

2016 has shredded our hearts in ways no other year before has. Maybe it was because we started the year mourning Natalie Cole and searching for Craig Strickland or maybe it was simply that each month added a larger list

Read More
show all latest news

Latest News

John Stamos scolds ex-boyfriend of girl in the hospital over the phone

John Stamos still has a few swoon-worthy moments in him. According to People, the Fuller House star recently visited Long Beach Memorial Hospital with his Grandfathered co-star Josh Peck. While there, he learned

Read More
Blake Lively, Mindy Kaling and other celebs work with Made w/ Code initiative

Blake Lively, Mindy Kaling and other celebs work with Made w/ Code initiative

Stars like Blake Lively, Lupita Nyong’o, Zac Posen, Chelsea Clinton and Mindy Kaling are sharing their love of science with

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Belle doll leaks Emma Watson singing

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Belle doll leaks Emma Watson singing

The new Beauty and the Beast song featuring Emma Watson, singing “Something There,” leaked from an unexpected place – Hasbro’s

Carrie Fisher’s autopsy completed

Carrie Fisher’s autopsy completed

Actress Carrie Fisher’s autopsy has been completed after a hold on the autopsy was lifted. E! News learned that the

show all latest news
show all videos

Videos

Mariah Carey, all-star cast join James Corden for Christmas edition of Carpool Karaoke (Video)

Mariah Carey, all-star cast join James Corden for Christmas edition of Carpool Karaoke (Video)

It may very well be the best Carpool Karaoke we have ever seen and it is definitely the most star-studded one. For a special holiday edition of Carpool Karaoke, James

Read More
James Corden hosts Bruno Mars for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ (Video)

James Corden hosts Bruno Mars for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ (Video)

Musical sensation Bruno Mars is the latest celebrity to ride along with James Corden from The Late Late Show for a

Beyoncé and Mariah Carey pose together in epic selfie

Beyoncé and Mariah Carey pose together in epic selfie

When two of music’s biggest stars get together for a photo it could very well be the selfie of the

Madonna reveals during Carpool Karaoke that she kissed Michael Jackson

Madonna reveals during Carpool Karaoke that she kissed Michael Jackson

The Queen of Pop revealed that she once kissed the King of Pop on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show

show all videos
show all lists

Lists

Top 10 motivational tracks for your New Years resolutions

Top 10 motivational tracks for your New Years resolutions

Good morning and welcome to 2017. Here are our Top 10 motivational tracks to keep you on top of those resolutions as you enter the next chapter of life. Good

Read More
Top 10 New Year’s tunes for the whole crew to ring in 2017

Top 10 New Year’s tunes for the whole crew to ring in 2017

We have complied a list of our top 10 cross-genre New Year’s Eve tracks to make everyone happy – from Ella Fitzgerald to Prince to Death Cab for Cutie. If you’re at all like us, you love music – good

10 unforgettable Debbie Reynolds moments

10 unforgettable Debbie Reynolds moments

Approximately 24 hours after the sudden death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, wholesome ingénue of the ’50s and ’60s, but working actor, and beloved Hollywood Icon through her ’80s, Debbie Reynolds passed away from an apparent stroke. However, many believe she

Top 10 artists who unexpectedly embraced country music

Top 10 artists who unexpectedly embraced country music

Welcome to our top 10 list of hard rockers, soul singers and pop stars that have taken unexpected turns down country roads. How many times have you heard a hard-rocker or R&B fan say “I just don’t really like country

show all lists
show all tv recaps

TV Recaps

‘Scream Queens’ recap: ‘Drain the Swamp’

‘Scream Queens’ recap: ‘Drain the Swamp’

As Chanel Oberlin is the target of one Green Meanie, Chanel #3 comes face to face with the other Green Meanie, her paramour, Dr. Cascade on Scream Queens. However, Dr.

Read More
‘Empire’ mid-season finale ‘A Furnace for your Foe’

‘Empire’ mid-season finale ‘A Furnace for your Foe’

We’ve reached the end of the first half of Empire season 3 and funny enough, several of the characters appear to

‘NCIS: Los Angeles:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Tidings We Bring’

‘NCIS: Los Angeles:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Tidings We Bring’

In this Christmas episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, the team got a case involving the kidnapping of a Lieutenant Commander.

‘NCIS’ recap- ‘The Ties That Bind’

‘NCIS’ recap- ‘The Ties That Bind’

NCIS opened with a Captain Mason Green leaving the performance of The Nutcracker with his daughter and son-in-law. When he

show all tv recaps
show all blogs

Blogs

Dish in a Dash December 30: ‘American Horror Story’ actress dies, JLo and Drake caught kissing, say goodbye to 2016 with our year in review and more

Dish in a Dash December 30: ‘American Horror Story’ actress dies, JLo and Drake caught kissing, say goodbye to 2016 with our year in review and more

American Horror Story actress Barbara Tarbuck dies from rare brain disease. George Michael’s autopsy ruled “inconclusive.” Jennifer Lopez and Drake caught kissing, hugging in new video. Ashley Greene is engaged

Read More
Dish in a Dash December 29: Hollywood reacts to Debbie Reynolds’ death one day after her daughter, Rob Kardashian hospitalized and more

Dish in a Dash December 29: Hollywood reacts to Debbie Reynolds’ death one day after her daughter, Rob Kardashian hospitalized and more

Hollywood reacts to Debbie Reynolds’ death one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passes away. Blac Chyna, Kris Jenner rush

Hollywood reacts to Debbie Reynolds’ death one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher

Hollywood reacts to Debbie Reynolds’ death one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher

Very sad news broke on Wednesday night that actress Debbie Reynolds died just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed

Dish in a Dash December 28: ‘Flip or Flop’ stars Tarek and Christina may have spent Christmas together, Ellen Pompeo speaks out on black emoji backlash and more

Dish in a Dash December 28: ‘Flip or Flop’ stars Tarek and Christina may have spent Christmas together, Ellen Pompeo speaks out on black emoji backlash and more

Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa may have spent Christmas together. Ellen Pompeo speaks out after black emoji

show all blogs
show all interviews

Interviews

Interview with ‘America’s Next Top Model’ contestant Paige Mobley

Interview with ‘America’s Next Top Model’ contestant Paige Mobley

Just when we thought we had seen the last of reality TV competition America’s Next Top Model it gets a new life with new host Rita Ora, a new set of judges

Read More
Interview with Enduro champion Curtis Keene

Interview with Enduro champion Curtis Keene

California native and Enduro champion, Curtis Keane was always interested in sports, but he loved riding his bike from as long as he can remember. He spent ten years as a dominant force in downhill mountain biking.  In 2012, he

Interview with Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond about holiday and life tips

Interview with Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond about holiday and life tips

Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman is an award winning blogger, number one New York Times bestselling author, nationally respected home cook and a star on the Food Network.  This beautiful person, inside and out and reminds me of wonderful sister,

Interview with Kelly Rowland about her work, family and plans for the holidays

Interview with Kelly Rowland about her work, family and plans for the holidays

The glamorous, gifted and gracious four-time Grammy Award winner Kelly Rowland has a lot on her plate.  Not only is she finishing up a bold new album, tweaking an upcoming book, about to launch a new makeup line with celebrity

show all interviews
show all music reviews

Music Reviews

Review of new Slime Girls track “Meteor Showers”

Review of new Slime Girls track “Meteor Showers”

Review of new Mondo Cozmo single entitled “Higher”

Review of new Mondo Cozmo single entitled “Higher”

Review of new mixtape from Captain Cuts ‘The Life of Emo’

Review of new Nine Inch Nails record ‘Not the Actual Events’

Review of new Nine Inch Nails record ‘Not the Actual Events’

show all music reviews
show all movie reviews

Movie Reviews

‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’ Blu-ray movie review

‘Sully’ starring Tom Hanks and Aaron Eckhart Blu-ray movie review

‘Sully’ starring Tom Hanks and Aaron Eckhart Blu-ray movie review

‘Suicide Squad’ starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie Blu-ray movie review

‘Suicide Squad’ starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie Blu-ray movie review

‘War Dogs’ starring Jonah Hill and Miles Teller movie review

‘War Dogs’ starring Jonah Hill and Miles Teller movie review

show all movie reviews
 