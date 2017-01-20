show all featured

Deon Cole and Nicole Ari Parker host the 25th Trumpet awards

Black-ish star Deon Cole and Rosewood star Nicole Ari Parker will host the 25th Annual Trumpet Awards which will air on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Trumpet Awards celebrate African-American achievements

Dish in a Dash January 25: Mary Tyler Moore dies, ‘Madam Secretary’ star Tim Daly breaks both legs, Jesse James says Sandra Bullock cheated on him and more

Legendary TV star Mary Tyler Moore dead at the age of 80. Jesse James tweets about Women’s March and implies

Legendary TV star Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

Legendary TV star Mary Tyler Moore passed away on Wednesday.  She was 80. Moore’s longtime publicist, Mara Buxbaum, confirmed the

Scarlett Johansson and husband Romain Dauriac end two-year marriage

Mel Gibson welcomes baby No. 9

‘Madam Secretary’ star Tim Daly breaks both legs in accident

‘Celebgate’ hacker to serve 9 months in jail

Chelsea Handler refuses to interview Melania Trump

Stephen Colbert to host the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer welcome baby boy (Photos)

Netflix to reboot ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’

Usian Bolt stripped of one gold medal after teammate fails doping test

MTV announces reboot of ‘My Super Sweet 16’

Ryan Gosling’s new wax figure is frightening

Jesse James tweets about Women’s March, implies Sandra Bullock cheated on him

Soulja Boy facing felony gun charges

Must Watch Music Videos – Future, Moby, Ryan Hurd

Luke Bryan set to belt out National Anthem for Super Bowl

John Mayer releases four new songs off ‘The Search For Everything’

Music’s biggest stars announced to perform at the Grammys

Celine Dion to perform new song for Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ remake

G-Eazy’s top 10 collaborations

Alanis Morissette’s former manager admits to stealing millions from her

Ed Sheeran is enthusiastic about fatherhood (Video)

Lee Greenwood ‘feels sorry’ for those passing on invite to perform at Trump Inauguration

J Cole drops new single ‘High for Hours’ (Audio)

Nick Cannon blames ‘the government’ for Mariah Carey’s NYE performance

Tonight on TV: Jan. 25 – President Trump first interview, plus the return of Suits and The Magicians

We’ve got some highly anticipated show returns tonight on TV! Over on USA it’s the start of season 6.5 for Suits and over on Syfy it’s the return of The Magicians.

‘Supergirl’ recap: Supergirl Lives

In season two, episode nine of The CW’s Supergirl, Kara Danvers and Mon-El’s search for a missing person leads them on

Dutch television show mocks Donald Trump’s inauguration speech (Video)

In his inauguration speech heard around the world, Donald Trump gave a loud and clear message to other countries that

‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa could get HGTV spinoff show

Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa have said  that they would like to continue their professional relationship

Chef Pati Jinich talks about Mexican cuisine, avocados and making game day delicious

James Beard Award nominee Chef Pati Jinich sure loves avocados from Mexico.  And who can blame her? Avocados are delicious, nutritious and are a game day staple – how can

Adam Rosante: Advice from fitness expert and bestselling author on staying fit and healthy

Fitness trainer, and all-around sweet guy Adam Rosante wants people to eat well, sweat often and enjoy life. He works hard to help people live strong, balanced and healthy lives. Rosante discovered his love of fitness when he was 13

Hollywood newcomer Themo Melikidze discuss role in ‘Patriots Day,’ acting career and what inspired his dream

Mark Wahlberg’s latest project Patriots Day was released nationwide Jan. 13. The film tells the story of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, from the lens of what then-Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis experienced leading up to and in the aftermath

‘Fuller House’ star Dave Coulier talks Box Tops and advice from Jay Leno

Dave Coulier (57) may be best known for his role as Uncle Joey in Full House and in the Netflix reboot Fuller House, but he is equally well-known in comedy circles for unique kind of family-friendly humor. This Michigan native

Dennis Quaid changes statement regarding animal abuse on set of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

Dennis Quaid has denied the rumored allegations of animal abuse on the set of his new film A Dog’s Purpose, but with two very different stories. Last week, a video went viral

Watch Samara from ‘The Ring’ prank these customers (Video)

“You know the rules — first you watch it, then you die,” so it’s no wonder seeing Samara from The

2017 Razzie Award nominations announced

The Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzie Awards, have been rating the worst films annually for the last 37

‘Suicide Squad’ director expresses regrets about the film

Despite the massive success Suicide Squad received at the box office, director David Ayer is talking about what could have

Cooking Class with Chef Ivan Flowers – Lesson 73 Divine Chicken Casserole

After the last lesson’s lighter fare, I thought I would balance it out with some comfort food. The idea for this class came from some readers, Helen Djukic and Macy

Starbucks announces full parental leave pay for employees

Starbucks has announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 that it will grant full parental leave pay for its employees. According to

Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette now has her own candle

Choupette Lagerfeld isn’t your average cat that hisses at you. She’s Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, now with her very own candle.

Top 10 ways to pay off debt and start saving money

If you feel like never have money and you’re sinking in debt, you are not alone. According to NerdWallet’s 2016

