Attending the Women’s March on Washington in the District of Columbia

On Saturday, Jan. 21st, 2017, the Women’s March on Washington organized millions of individuals committed to equality, diversity, and inclusion to march in solidarity in local cities. The goal was

Dish in a Dash January 27: Judge orders Robin Thicke to stay away from ex-wife Paula Patton and their son, Misha Barton hospitalized for mental evaluation and more

A complete timeline of all the drama going on with Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa from

Mary Tyler Moore: The life and death of the woman who could turn the world on with a smile

Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the age of 80, was known for her megawatt smile but

Celine Dion teams up with Gwen Stefani on new season of ‘The Voice’

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s romantic getaway in Italy

Eddie Redmayne to narrate new ‘Fantastic Beasts’ audio book

Judy Garland’s remains moved to Los Angeles from New York

Zooey Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik expecting baby No. 2

You definitely need Harry Potter-themed bubble bath in your life right now

Judge orders Robin Thicke to stay away from ex-wife Paula Patton and their son

Elton John composing music for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Broadway musical

Mischa Barton hospitalized for mental evaluation after disturbance at her home

Lea Michele talks her new album ‘Places’

Nina Dobrev announces she will return for ‘Vampire Diaries’ season finale

Dan Aykroyd publishes touching tribute to former fiancée Carrie Fisher

DJ Khaled to mentor Alicia Keys on twelfth season of ‘The Voice’

Soulja Boy facing felony gun charges

Must Watch Music Videos – Future, Moby, Ryan Hurd

Luke Bryan set to belt out National Anthem for Super Bowl

John Mayer releases four new songs off ‘The Search For Everything’

Music’s biggest stars announced to perform at the Grammys

Celine Dion to perform new song for Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ remake

G-Eazy’s top 10 collaborations

Alanis Morissette’s former manager admits to stealing millions from her

Ed Sheeran is enthusiastic about fatherhood (Video)

Lee Greenwood ‘feels sorry’ for those passing on invite to perform at Trump Inauguration

J Cole drops new single ‘High for Hours’ (Audio)

Is Sailor Moon the new face for condoms in Japan?

Sailor Moon is the new face for sexual health awareness, at least in Japan. The fictional anime character, dear to so many fans’ hearts, is apparently fighting sexually transmitted diseases/infections (STD and STI)

‘Emerald City’ recap episode 105: ‘Everybody Lies’

This week on Emerald City, Dorothy has to escape West’s clutches and Lucas finds out more about his shady past.

‘Emerald City’ recap episode 104: ‘Science and Magic’

On this episode of Emerald City, Lucas and Dorothy get waylaid by a mute little girl and Tip has to

Tonight on TV Sunday, Jan. 29: ‘Conviction,’ ‘NCIS: LA,’ ‘SAG Awards’

Welcome to another week of television. We have plenty of new shows for you this Sunday, Jan. 29. It is

Interview with wellness expert Liz Josefsberg gives delicious, yet healthy recipes and tips

The New Year is almost behind us, but what has happened to all of those resolutions geared towards healthy living?  Well, many people forgo their goals before January comes to

Jasmine Guy talks about her new BET series ‘The Quad’

Jasmine Guy, 54, has been an important staple of the television landscape for more than 25 years. While she may be most well-known for portrayal of Whitley Marion Gilbert–Wayne on The Cosby Show spinoff NBC comedy sitcom A Different World

Chef Pati Jinich talks about Mexican cuisine, avocados and making game day delicious

James Beard Award nominee Chef Pati Jinich sure loves avocados from Mexico.  And who can blame her? Avocados are delicious, nutritious and are a game day staple – how can you really enjoy a game without some spicy guacamole? Her

Adam Rosante: Advice from fitness expert and bestselling author on staying fit and healthy

Fitness trainer, and all-around sweet guy Adam Rosante wants people to eat well, sweat often and enjoy life. He works hard to help people live strong, balanced and healthy lives. Rosante discovered his love of fitness when he was 13

10 movies celebrating 20 years in 2017

It’s hard to believe it’s been two decades since 1997. This year we’re coming will be the 20th anniversaries of the likes of the Howard Stern Show, The Simpsons‘ 167th episode and

Trailer Park: Matthew McConaughey hopes to strike ‘Gold’ at the box office

The new films hitting theaters this weekend feature intriguing subject matter. Topics that range from gold to zombies and even

Josh Gad tries to get ‘Stars Wars’ secrets out of Daisy Ridley (Video)

Since the announcement of the full title for the next Star Wars installment, fans have been trying to figure out what the

Dennis Quaid changes statement regarding animal abuse on set of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

Dennis Quaid has denied the rumored allegations of animal abuse on the set of his new film A Dog’s Purpose, but with

‘Ghostly Echoes: A Jackaby Novel’ by William Ritter book review

The third novel in William Ritter’s Jackaby series was released by Algonquin Young Readers publishing on Aug. 23. Ghostly Echoes mixes humor and suspense with quirky characters and finally gives

‘Sisters One, Two, Three’ by Nancy Star book review

On Jan. 1, Lake Union Publishing released Nancy Star’s newest novel, Sisters One, Two, Three. This family saga is full

Top 10 ways to get fit and stay fit

Have you ever looked in the mirror and been inspired to work out more often? Maybe you’ve tried many times

‘Burning Bright’ by Melissa McShane book review

On Aug. 22, Melissa McShane published her paranormal historical novel, Burning Bright, with Curiosity Quills Press. The story has a

